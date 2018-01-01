President Donald Trump is significantly decreasing the size of the federal bureaucracy, a campaign promise he often referred to as “draining the swamp.”

The administration downsized permanent staff at all cabinet-level departments by the end of Sept. 2017, except for at Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs and Interior, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

GOP Strategist: Trump Well on His Way to 'Draining the Swamp'https://t.co/uWT77HhPNX — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 31, 2017

Hundreds of federal positions have been removed as a result of the administration’s commitment to retool and shed some of the two million federal government employees.

The federal workforce grew sizably under both former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, ballooning from roughly 1.8 million employees in 2000 to 2.14 million at the height of Obama’s presidency.

Keep in mind there is more than 1 swamp in DC. Besides the Special-Interest/Lobbyist control of career politicians in Congress, we've got the over-paid, 2M strong, bloated Federal Bureaucracy! — Art Halvorson (@ArtHalvorson) January 1, 2018

Trump’s administration is moving at a historically slow pace in filling political positions at federal agencies, whether it be part of his “draining the swamp” promise or a slow movement on the part of the Senate is unclear.

The Senate has only confirmed 240 of the over 600 political appointments that are supposed to help carry out the administration’s agenda.

Agencies the administration has chosen not to shrink do make some sense.

Keeping employment levels higher at Interior, the VA and Homeland Security is in line with the Trump administration’s “America First” policies, like its push for border security, improving veterans affairs and infrastructure spending, that is already shaping up to be the key legislative agenda of 2018.

There is institutional rot in our government, the bureaucracies are rife with people following their own agendas and not that of the country.

Draining the swamp without scraping away the resudue will not get the job done. — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 31, 2017

Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP leadership are looking to get infrastructure rolling out the gate in January, a goal they believe will get bipartisan support.

Infrastructure has been a Democrat campaigning platform for decades, but the party’s leadership is facing heat for failing to get a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals deal done in 2017 — a situation that could prove troubling for Republicans infrastructure push in the coming year.

“Despite the fact #infrastructure should be no-brainer, despite the fact common sense liberals and dems like @JessicaTarlov are willing to come to the table, I’m not sure rank-and-file on Capitol Hill are going to be willing to do that. Both in the Dem Party and GOP.” —@harlan pic.twitter.com/2c2fJZMygU — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 26, 2017

In addition to its push to shed some of the federal workforce, the administration is trying deregulate the economy, slashing environmental, financial, and other federal regulations.

