The White House released a well-produced video earlier this month highlighting President Donald Trump’s accomplishments during his first year in office, and there were some impressive achievements.

Echoing back to words spoken by President John F. Kennedy in his inaugural address, Trump says at the video’s outset, “Each American generation passed the torch of truth, liberty and justice in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present.”

He continues, “That torch is now in our hands and we will use it to light up the world.”

Among the accomplishments the video goes on to highlight are the incredible economic gains brought about by pro-growth business policies implemented by the president.

Trump is heard saying that two million jobs have been added since his election, bringing the unemployment rate to a 17-year low.

Based on strong economic numbers, the stock market has gained $6.9 trillion in value since Trump won in November 2016.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31 percent during his first year in office, which is the best performance during the same time window of any president since Franklin Delano Roosevelt when the market was recovering from the record lows of the Great Depression, CNBC reported. The Dow has moved from approximately 18,500 election night in November 2016 to its current 26,000-plus territory, setting over 85 record highs along the way.

Trump notes in the video that his administration has removed 22 regulations for each new one added, which is “the most in the history of the country.”

The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times credited the president’s massive rollback of regulations in creating the current pro-growth business climate.

According to the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Federal Register of rules and regulations is at its lowest page count in a quarter-century.

The calendar year concluded with the register numbering 61,950 pages, down 35 percent from the all-time record set during President Barack Obama’s final year of 95,894 pages. The last time the register was at its current level was 1993.

Trump also touts the Republican tax reform law passed last month, which he says will lower American families tax burden through doubling the standard deduction and the child tax credit. It is the “largest tax cut in the history of our country,” the president states.

Other accomplishments showcased in the production include the successful appointment of constitutional conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Unprecedented success for our Country, in so many ways, since the Election. Record Stock Market, Strong on Military, Crime, Borders, & ISIS, Judicial Strength & Numbers, Lowest Unemployment for Women & ALL, Massive Tax Cuts, end of Individual Mandate – and so much more. Big 2018! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Footage of the president’s trip overseas, for which he has generally received high marks from the media, is also shown including Trump meeting with world leaders French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others.

Once again hearkening back to Kennedy-esque rhetoric, Trump concludes, “We are a nation of pioneers and patriots, aviators and astronauts. We crave adventure and achievement, exploration and enlightenment.

“We gave birth to the modern world, and we will shape tomorrow’s world with the strength and skill of Americans hands, because for America, the sky is never the limit.”