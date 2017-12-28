Meteorologists are predicting one of the coldest starts to the year on record.

With 2017 coming to a close, weather forecasters are predicting dangerously cold wind chills, frigid temperatures and sub-zero arctic air across the Northeast and Midwestern United States by New Year’s Eve.

Wind chill advisories have been put into effect for the Dakotas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, New York, Maine, Vermont, and Indiana according to The Daily Mail UK.

Meteorologists are warning New Year’s Eve goers in Times Square to be wary of temperatures as low as 12 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, Erie, Pennsylvania, has reportedly seen record snowfall over the Christmas weekend, acquiring 5 feet of snow in just 2 days.

The extreme cold front has already fallen across several states, with many highs only reaching the 20’s and lows in the single digits.

The extreme weather is reportedly to blame for a plane crash early Wednesday morning. A private twin-engine jet slid off a runway according to Michigan City Municipal Airport officials. Only the pilot and co-pilot were on board at the time.

The duo sustained minor injuries, while the plane was severely damaged after smashing through a fence, crossing a highway, and coming to a stop after skidding some 300 yards into a nearby field, according to WSBT.

Forecasters are also predicting that the Great Lakes may see 1-3 inches of snow, which could make for difficult holiday traveling conditions along the Interstate 70, 8, and 90 corridors across the Midwest.

An additional snow threat has been issued for the Northeast region, with the possibility of two winter storms merging.

If that were to happen, significant amounts of snowfall would accumulate from the Mid Atlantic region near Philadelphia and New York up through New England across Portland, Maine, reports The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile across the Southeast, Georgia and the Carolina’s have been told to be on guard for ice along the coastline, all day Thursday.

Currently, the coldest New Year’s on record was in 1962 when temperatures dropped to just 2 degrees.

“This could turn out to be one of the coldest New Year’s Eves in Times Square in a couple of years, so people attending the big celebration will want to bundle up to keep warm through the first few hours of 2018,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Lada in a statement to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Right now, New Year’s Eve in New York City is looking mostly dry and chilly with daytime temperatures in the upper 20s F before dropping into the teens overnight.”

“However, there is the chance that a storm may develop and deliver snow to the area around Dec. 31, so people will want to monitor the forecast closely as the end of the year nears” he continued.

Needless to say, if you are planning to head out for New Year’s festivities, remember to play it safe and keep bundled up. Be sure to have a plan in place and somewhere to get warm if need be. Experts warn that frostbite is possible within just 30 minutes of exposure.