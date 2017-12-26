A Democrat running for a Virginia seat in the U.S. House of Representatives was charged with fraud, embezzlement and theft in relation to payments made to a nonprofit in 2012.

Shaun Brown, 58, appeared in front of a judge Friday and claimed all charges that have been brought against her were false.

Brown also said she is going to continue to fight the charges until they are all dropped, Fox News reported Monday.

Brown reportedly received $803,000 from a nonprofit organization she created.

The money was said to be for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program.

Prosecutors have said they believe Brown received that money by filing false reimbursement claims with the Virginia Department of Health.

Brown and her mother filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Virginia Department of Health in December saying the departments delayed payments and falsified reimbursements due to their race, saying this happened because they are black Americans.

The two, who started the nonprofit together, are seeking $10 million in their lawsuit.

Even though Brown is suing the government, prosecutors have said Brown had her employees to raise the number of meals served to low-income children, in order for her nonprofit to keep the extra money.

Brown has even admitted there are problems with her non-profit, according to The Newport News Daily Press.

BREAKING: A federal grand jury has indicted Congressional candidate Shaun Brown, of Hampton, on charges of fraud and theft of government property https://t.co/hILaFUDqao pic.twitter.com/kyTaCtenP7 — Daily Press (@Daily_Press) December 20, 2017

“I want the irregularities corrected,” Brown said. “I want to see the program improve.”

Although Brown is facing these serious charges she still plans on running for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Brown lost a race for the same seat to a Republican in 2016 by 23 points.

Brown is next scheduled to appear in court Jan. 12 and is said to be planning to plead not guilty.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. It has been edited slightly for clarity.