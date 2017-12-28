A keen observer from the United Kingdom might have saved television host Piers Morgan from cancer, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

Gillian Nuttall, founder of Melanoma U.K., was watching the Good Morning Britain host in the ITV Serial Killer documentary when she noticed something just above the open-neck of Morgan’s shirt.

“He was interviewing a serial killer and I watched it – he had an open neck shirt on and it caught my eye,” she said. “I stopped the TV and looked closely – it really bothered me.”

The Manchester native decided to send him an email to check in and thought that a “quick shove in the right direction won’t harm.”

“Piers, at the risk of sounding like a lunatic, I’m just watching your programme and there’s a blemish on your chest,” she wrote. “Have you had it checked?”

After receiving the message, Morgan went to the dermatologist to get the spot looked at, according to Fox News.

“This week, a top dermatologist took one look and immediately cut it out,” he said. “Much further delay, he informed me, and it might well have turned cancerous. ‘Give that lady a gold star!'”

Nuttal founded Melanoma U.K. in 2007, which supports skin cancer patients, which is usually detected when a mole appears.

Melanoma U.K. tweeted Morgan’s description of the series of events, advising its followers to “Always be aware of changes to any blemishes.”

Just goes to show how important it is to check our skin. @piersmorgan talks of Melanoma UK and our email to him. Always be aware of changes to any blemishes. #melanomaawareness pic.twitter.com/e4mQQcf9Ya — Melanoma UK (@MelanomaUK) December 25, 2017

Morgan expressed his gratitude to Nuttall: “Thanks, Gillian. Oh the irony of a serial killer inadvertently helping to save my life. Merry Christmas!”

How a serial killer may have saved my life…. https://t.co/BjTR0JZtVY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 26, 2017

Morgan was interviewing Mark Riebe who had been convicted of murdering Donna Callahan, but later boasted of murdering other women.

He grilled Riebe in an interview and said the killer hid the truth from the victims’ families who deserve justice and closure.

It was during this interview that Nuttall spotted the troubling blemish.

“I was right. I haven’t got a Piers Morgan fetish, honestly!” she said.