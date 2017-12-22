Vice President Mike Pence made a surprise Thursday visit to Afghanistan to conduct war-related meetings and greet U.S. troops in the country.

WATCH:

The arrival of @VP Pence at the Presidential palace in Kabul. Both @ashrafghani & CEO Abdullah Abdullah met with him. Pence urged them to move forward with long stalled elections. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/EdYuV0E6GC — margaret brennan (@margbrennan) December 21, 2017

“I look forward to being with our military tonight and an opportunity to extend to them the gratitude of the American people,” Pence told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, according to the travel pool.

“We believe that we are now on a path to achieve a lasting victory for freedom and security in Afghanistan,” he added.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Important meeting w/ Afghanistan's Pres. @ashrafghani & @afgexecutive to discuss @POTUS’ S. Asia strategy & to reaffirm our commitment to stand w/ the Afghan people, to stand up to terrorists that have found a safe haven here & to make it clear that the resolve of the U.S is firm pic.twitter.com/hxExi4BmUS — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

Pence then conducted meetings with Ghani and Afghan CEO Abdullah Abdullah regarding President Donald Trump’s new strategy for Afghanistan.

The U.S. will adopt a conditions — not timeline-based — approach in Afghanistan, with an overall strategy to push Taliban militants to the negotiating table with the Afghan national government, Trump declared in an Aug. 21 address.

The Taliban, however, have little reason to negotiate after banner years in the Afghan war.

The group controls more territory than at any time since the U.S. invasion in 2001, along with nearly one-third of the Afghan population.

After the meeting Pence delivered a speech to U.S. troops.

I told our troops in Afghanistan that under this Commander-in-Chief and because of their courage, I believe with all my heart that Afghanistan will be free and America will be safe, and we'll WIN this fight. pic.twitter.com/gMTJ8CvF61 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 22, 2017

“You are heroes … You are the best of us … The armed forces of the United States are the world’s greatest force for good,” he declared, passing along a message from Trump.

RELATED: This Cop Is the Perfect Example of Why Americans Love Our Police

“Tell them I love them,” Pence relayed on behalf of Trump.

Before I left the @WhiteHouse yesterday, I asked @POTUS Trump if he had a message for our troops here in Afghanistan. And he looked at me and said, “Tell them I love them.” pic.twitter.com/PO4F7Z5vOx — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 21, 2017

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.