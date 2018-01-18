A newly released study by a group of climatology researchers has thrown a proverbial wrench in the “doomsday” climate change scenarios set forth by the United Nations.

The report, which was published in the journal “Nature,” showed revised calculations of how the planet’s temperature will be affected by greenhouse gases, with results effectively slashing the U.N.’s 100-year temperature increase proposal by more than half, the Agence France Presse reported.

University of Exeter professor and lead author of the study Peter Cox stated, “Our study all but rules out very low and very high climate sensitivities.”

By 2100, the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicts that global temperature will increase 4.5 degrees Celsius, however, as the newly released study reveals, these numbers are too high.

Instead, Cox and his team of researchers found that the temperature increase is more likely to be within the range of 2.2-3.4 degrees Celsius.

And as noted by The Daily Wire, the study found that the best estimate is around 2.8 degrees Celsius.

According to Piers Forster, director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate at the University of Leeds who did not partake in the study, Cox and researchers “produced a more accurate estimate of how the planet will respond to increasing CO2 levels.”

Gabi Hegerl, a climate scientist at the University of Edinburgh, stated that “Very high sensitivity would have made it extremely hard to limit climate change according to the Paris targets.”

The study’s results are promising and counter the “doomsday” predictions from the U.N., but the researchers still maintain that society must remain focused on curbing anthropogenic climate change.

“We will still see significant warming and impacts this century if we don’t increase our ambition to reduce CO2 emissions,” Forster said.

The AFP noted that even an increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius could yield consequences.

“With a single degree Celsius of warming so far, the Earth is already coping with a crescendo of climate impacts including deadly droughts, erratic rainfall, and storm surges engorged by rising seas,” the AFP stated.

Climate change is a complex issue due to its virtually endless list of unknowns and variables, and one of these uncertainties is known as equilibrium climate sensitivity (ECS).

ECS is described by the researchers of the study as “the global mean warming that would occur if the atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) concentration were instantly doubled and the climate were then brought to equilibrium with that new level of CO 2 .”

“Despite its rather idealized definition, ECS has continuing relevance for international climate change agreements, which are often framed in terms of stabilization of global warming relative to the pre-industrial climate,” the study further states.

The news comes just days after it was announced that Germany will abandon its 2020 global warming goal.

As reported by The Western Journal, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s would-be coalition government announced it would be dropping its goal of cutting carbon dioxide emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2020.

The move was particularly embarrassing due to Merkel’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s call to remove the United States from the Paris Agreement, an initiative signed by 175 parties (including the U.S.) in 2016, that aims to mitigate countries’ greenhouse gas emissions.