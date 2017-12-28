Conservative Christians in the U.S. are being criticized by a senior Church of England bishop for their support of President Donald Trump.

The Bishop of Liverpool Paul Bayes claimed that there is no justification for going against God’s teaching to protect the poor and weak, The Guardian reported.

“Some of the things that have been said by religious leaders seem to collude with a system that marginalizes the poor, a system which builds walls instead of bridges, a system which says people on the margins of society should be excluded, a system which says we’re not welcoming people any more into our country,” Bayes said. He expanded to say that he does not “believe it’s justifiable” to say those things as Christians.

The Liverpool bishop continued by urging evangelicals in the U.S. to reflect on how their support and acceptance of Trump’s decisions relate to their faith.

“Some quite significant so-called evangelical leaders are uncritically supporting people in ways that imply they are colluding or playing down the seriousness of things which in other parts of their lives (they) would see as really important,” Bayes continued.

He did not insinuate that all U.S. evangelicals were Trump supporters and stated that there are “many, many Christians who are trying to proclaim the gospel as we’ve received it, even if that means political leaders have to be challenged.”

Pew Research Center found that 81 percent of “white, born-again/evangelical Christians” voted for Trump in the 2016 election and only 16 percent voted for Hillary Clinton.

This reflects a trend that most people in the group voted Republican in the 2004-2016 presidential elections.

In a separate Pew Research survey, 78 percent of white evangelicals approved of Trump’s job performance 100-days into his presidency.

Bayes commented on these findings, stating, “If people want to support right-wing populism anywhere in the world, they are few to do so. The question is, how are they going to relate that to their Christian faith?”

The bishop also said that he feels the need to speak up “if it looks as though” the teachings of the gospel “are being contradicted.”

“What I believe are the clear teachings of the gospel about love for all, the desire for justice and for making sure marginalized and defenseless people are protected,” he told the Guardian.

Bayes is the chair of the Ozanne Foundation, a new Christian charity with a goal to eliminate sexual and gender discrimination.

The foundation is led by Jayne Ozanne who campaigns for equality in the Church of England.

Within the Church of England, the bishop has called for a change in how LGBT people are treated. He said that the new foundation would provide “strong and clear advocacy, not only for LGBTI inclusion, but against other forms of discrimination and hurt in the church. There is room in the church for people who strongly and clearly advocate for change and I want to support them.”

“What matters to me in terms of my own responsibility and my own advocacy is that we don’t settle for second best, that we keep trying to move the organisation forward.”