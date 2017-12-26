Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s Twitter account was the subject of a lot of discussion early this week.

On Sunday evening, Assange’s official Twitter account mysteriously vanished from all social media platforms, before re-activating just as mysteriously Christmas morning.

Whether Twitter or Assange deleted the account is still unclear, but the account resurfaced with a Christmas themed message for his followers.

The oddities continued when, early Christmas morning,” the U.S. Navy inadvertently tweeted Assange’s name in quotation marks.

Here a screenshot of the deleted @USNavy Christmas tweet about @JulianAssange. Note the use of quotation marks.https://t.co/Asfw6cH6C7 pic.twitter.com/7Gg6mVOoCx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017

The Navy explained that it was an “inadvertent keystroke” that “caused the trending term ‘Julian Assange’ to be tweeted.” A follow up tweet read, “The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics.”

This morning, an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information's Digitial Media Engagement Team caused the trending term "Julian Assange" to be tweeted from the Navy's official Twitter account (@USNavy). (1/2) — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017

The inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few second before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics. (2/2) — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017

Julian Assange was on the trending topics list on Twitter because of the disappearance of his account.

In response, the official account of Wikileaks confirmed that Assange’s “physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered.”

Despite some oddities from the US Navy and Twitter today and increased physical surveillance @JulianAssange's physical situation at the embassy remains unaltered–confined without charge in violation of two UN rulings requiring the UK to set him free.https://t.co/ne7cQ2Uryw — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017

Since then, two accounts have emerged on Twitter claiming to be Assange with the same profile picture and banner. One, the original account that disappeared and then reappeared, and the other, with the user name @TheRealJulian that claims that the other Twitter account is controlled by the CIA.

Neither account has the blue verified tick badge used by Twitter to verify the accounts of high profile public figures.

It is still unclear which Julian Assange is the real one, and why his account disappeared on Christmas Eve.