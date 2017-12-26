Western Journalism

Trump Gives Epic Christmas Gift To Law Enforcement

By Chris Agee
December 26, 2017 at 5:08pm

President Donald Trump is spending his first Christmas as commander in chief at Mar-a-Lago, the Florida resort to which he has regularly retreated throughout the past year.

According to CNN’s Noah Gray, however, this time Trump invited some special guests to join him for an elaborate Christmas meal.

In a series of Christmas Day tweets, he described reports of military and law enforcement personnel who dined with the Trumps Monday.

Gray wrote that hundreds of professionals from multiple agencies were reportedly included in the celebratory meal.

According to CNN’s sources, the meals were paid for directly by the president.

Those invited were reportedly given a six-hour window in which to arrive, allowing first responders to enjoy the meal around their own work schedules.

As The Daily Caller reported, Trump did not officially acknowledge any such feast on his calendar Monday. His only address came in the form of a Christmas greeting with first lady Melania Trump.

“Melania and I are delighted to wish America and the entire world a very Merry Christmas,” he said.

He went on to tie in the holiday’s religious origin in his Twitter address.

“In the season of joy, we spend time with our families, we renew the bonds of love and goodwill between our citizens, and most importantly we celebrate the miracle of Christmas.”

The first lady said that this is the season during which we “see the best of America and the soul of the American people.”

As Americans, she added that we “celebrate our blessings” while praying for “peace all over the world.”

By: Chris Agee on December 26, 2017 at 5:08pm

