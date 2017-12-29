Western Journalism

Trump Takes Aim at U.S. Postal Service

December 29, 2017 at 10:26am

President Donald Trump lashed out at the United States Postal Service in a tweet Friday morning for not charging Amazon more to deliver packages.

Fox News reported that these comments on Twitter could be in response to a “Fox & Friends” segment about tech trends focusing on how Amazon will make shopping easier.

According to The Hill, the segment discussed customers being able to see how products will look in their home before buying the items on Amazon.

The discussion of Amazon’s special delivery rates by the USPS was started in a July opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.

“An April analysis from Citigroup estimates that if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver,” Josh Sandbulte wrote. “It is as if every Amazon box comes with a dollar or two stapled to the packing slip — a gift card from Uncle Sam.”

Twitter users offered their explanations on why the USPS does not charge Amazon more for package deliveries.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, on Twitter.

One tweet in July labeled The Washington Post as fake news and suggested Amazon does not pay taxes.

Despite Trump’s tweets, Bezos and Amazon continue to climb. The business mogul’s net worth grew to over $100 billion in November, according to Fox News.

Fox Business reported seven takeaways from Amazon’s record holiday season, one of which is a nearly 70 percent increase in customers shopping on the Amazon app from the holiday season last year.

The USPS reported a net loss of $2.1 billion in September of this year, marking the 11th consecutive year the postal service lost money. It has reported $65.1 billion in total losses over the past decade, according to Fox News.

USPS CEO Megan Brennan claimed in September that the financial situation is “serious, but solvable.”

“The continuation of aggressive management actions, and legislative and regulatory reform, will return us to financial stability and enable the Postal Service to maintain the long-term affordability of mail, invest in America’s mailing and shipping industry, and best serve the American public,” she said.

