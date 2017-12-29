President Donald Trump lashed out at the United States Postal Service in a tweet Friday morning for not charging Amazon more to deliver packages.

Fox News reported that these comments on Twitter could be in response to a “Fox & Friends” segment about tech trends focusing on how Amazon will make shopping easier.

Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

According to The Hill, the segment discussed customers being able to see how products will look in their home before buying the items on Amazon.

The discussion of Amazon’s special delivery rates by the USPS was started in a July opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal.

“An April analysis from Citigroup estimates that if costs were fairly allocated, on average parcels would cost $1.46 more to deliver,” Josh Sandbulte wrote. “It is as if every Amazon box comes with a dollar or two stapled to the packing slip — a gift card from Uncle Sam.”

Twitter users offered their explanations on why the USPS does not charge Amazon more for package deliveries.

The Post Office charges Amazon and others less because they buy in BULK. It's a business strategy that many companies use. They make more money in the long run by giving Amazon a break. This is passed along to us, the shoppers! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) December 29, 2017

It's not about charging more. It's govt run and they know they can work at a slow pace. Antiquated system with a secured job. If they ran it more like FedEx and UPS it would be quite profitable. The problem is it's government-run with no accountability. — STORMER (@stormergroup) December 29, 2017

Trump has repeatedly criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos, who also owns The Washington Post, on Twitter.

One tweet in July labeled The Washington Post as fake news and suggested Amazon does not pay taxes.

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Despite Trump’s tweets, Bezos and Amazon continue to climb. The business mogul’s net worth grew to over $100 billion in November, according to Fox News.

Fox Business reported seven takeaways from Amazon’s record holiday season, one of which is a nearly 70 percent increase in customers shopping on the Amazon app from the holiday season last year.

The USPS reported a net loss of $2.1 billion in September of this year, marking the 11th consecutive year the postal service lost money. It has reported $65.1 billion in total losses over the past decade, according to Fox News.

USPS CEO Megan Brennan claimed in September that the financial situation is “serious, but solvable.”

“The continuation of aggressive management actions, and legislative and regulatory reform, will return us to financial stability and enable the Postal Service to maintain the long-term affordability of mail, invest in America’s mailing and shipping industry, and best serve the American public,” she said.