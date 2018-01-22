White House legislative affairs director Marc Short stated on Monday that by shutting down the government, Democrats are holding 320 million Americans hostage for the sake of 690,000 illegal residents.

“Democrats have put themselves in a box without a way to get out,” Short told Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney.

“What they’ve essentially said is, ‘We’re going to hold hostage troops who are serving overseas, and not pay them. The border patrol agents, protecting our border, we’re not going to pay. Children who are depending on health insurance, we’re not going to provide, in order to solve this issue for 690,000,” he added.

Short’s figure of 690,000 was in reference to those enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program begun in 2012 by former President Barack Obama through executive action.

“We are trying to solve that issue too. But it is incredibly tangential,” the legislative affairs director stated. “It’s like Chuck Schumer said in 2013. He said, ‘It’s like coming into my house, taking my wife and kids hostage and then trying to negotiate the price of my house.’”

“That’s exactly what he’s doing in forcing this shutdown,” Short contended. “It is entirely manufactured. So Democrats have to find a way to get out of the box they’ve put themselves in.”

.@Marcshort45 on shutdown: “Democrats have put themselves in a box without a way to get out.” pic.twitter.com/9ZToi6SXag — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) January 22, 2018

In 2013, Schumer stated that Senate Democrats were willing to negotiate about Obamacare, but not with a “gun to our head” under threat of a government shutdown.

“We could do the same thing on immigration,” the New York senator said while his party was in the majority. “We believe strongly in immigration reform. We could say, ‘We’re shutting down the government. We’re not going to raise the debt ceiling until you pass immigration reform.’ It would be governmental chaos.”

During a separate interview Monday on CNN, anchor Chris Cuomo questioned Short why the Republicans had shut down the government, given they control the House, the Senate and the White House.

Short dismissed the question stating, “Chris, you know from ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ as well as I do, there are 60 votes needed in the United States Senate.”

Republicans currently hold a slim 51-49 majority in the upper chamber.

White House director of legislative affairs Marc Short: “The Democrats have chosen to say we are going to deny services to federal workers, deny services to our troops” https://t.co/sTjTBHt9g7 https://t.co/MoLUfyORgR — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 22, 2018

Short added, “(M)ore than 95 percent of Republicans are asking to keep the government open, and more than 95 percent of elected Democrats are voting to shut it down.”

As reported by The Western Journal, House Speaker Paul Ryan accused CNN’s Wolf Blitzer of not being truthful with the American people by implying Republicans are to blame if there is a government shutdown, since they control Congress and the presidency.

“I think the Democrats are hoping the American people won’t know that they have their fingerprints all over this,” the speaker said. “That the American people won’t know that it is the Senate Democrats who are actually filibustering this.”