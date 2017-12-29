Western Journalism

International News
Trump Doubles Down on Democrats and DACA

By Randy DeSoto
December 29, 2017 at 3:41pm

President Donald Trump made it clear Friday there will not be a deal concerning those in the U.S. under the Deferred Actions For Childhood Arrivals that does not also involve erecting a border wall.

Trump tweeted, “Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border.”

He added there must also be an “END to horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration…We must protect our Country at all cost!”

The Trump administration announced in September it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The president gave Congress six months to address the legal status of the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement issued last week,”There are bipartisan discussions in the Senate, involving the administration, about improving border security, interior enforcement and reforming important parts of our broken immigration system, including addressing the unlawfully established Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.”

“If negotiators reach an agreement on these matters by the end of January, I will bring it to the Senate floor for a free-standing vote,” he added, according to CNN.

Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake indicated in a tweet after he voted for the tax reform bill that he had received assurance from leadership there would be a vote on DACA in January.

Do you agree that the U.S. needs a wall across its entire border with Mexico?

He tweeted on Friday there is a deal to be made that addresses Trump’s concerns.

CNN reported that McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan will meet with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the White House with chief of staff John Kelly on Wednesday and work on a DACA deal as part of negotiations to avert a government shutdown.

Congress left town for the Christmas holiday after voting to fund the federal government through Jan. 19.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s spokesman, responded to Trump’s tweet by stating Democrats are “not going to negotiate through the press and look forward to a serious negotiation at Wednesday’s meeting when we come back.”

Ryan urged Trump in September not to terminate DACA, saying it was a matter that Congress should address.

Eight prototypes of Trump’s “big, beautiful wall” were completed in October near the California-Mexico border. Each is 30 feet high. Four are made of concrete, while the four others incorporate concrete among other construction materials.

The prototypes will be tested over a 30- to 60-day period, with the findings ultimately reported to the president.

Tags: Arizona, Barack Obama, Border Security, California, Congress, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA, Democrats, Donald Trump, Illegal Immigration, Mexico, Mitch McConnell

By: Randy DeSoto on December 29, 2017 at 3:41pm

