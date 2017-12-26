President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump received a warm welcome from their fellow church-goers on Sunday.

The Trumps attended the Episcopal Church of Bathesda-by-the-Sea at Palm Beach for a Christmas Eve service held at the church where they were married in 2005.

The congregation gave the couple a standing ovation when they arrived.

Senior Trump Adviser Dan Scavino Jr. tweeted a picture of the moment:

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump are greeted by stand ovation and cheers upon their arrival to attend Christmas Eve church services, tonight, at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. #ChristmasEve2017 pic.twitter.com/DwKVMZtnvn — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 25, 2017

The Trumps were welcomed by Rev. James Harlan, who preached about God’s light and the power of words.

“It is never my custom to use words lightly,” he quoted Nelson Mandela, according to Bizpac Review. “If 27 years in prison have done anything to us, it was to use the silence of solitude to make us understand how precious words are and how real speech is in its impact on the way people live and die.”

The president and first lady spent their day spreading Christmas cheer before attending the church service.

Donald Trump conducted a video teleconference with five deployed U.S. military members to thank them for their service.

“As we celebrate this most precious holiday, we’re grateful for each of you who spend this Christmas away from our families and defend all of our families, our freedom and our flag,” he said, Bizpac Review reported. “Every American heart is thankful and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families.”

Scavino also tweeted an image of the Trumps answering phone calls from nine randomly selected children as they tracked Santa Claus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump spreads the meaning of Christmas in his message to America.

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Trump said.

“This Christmas season we celebrate our blessings as Americans and we pray for peace all over the world,” the first lady concluded.