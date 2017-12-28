President Donald Trump is getting involved in the peculiar relationship after a report that Chinese ships have been caught trading oil with North Korea.

He issued a warning to China on Twitter that “there will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem,” if China continues to illegally ship oil to North Korea.

Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

This tweet came in response to a report by South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo that claimed U.S. satellites have captured pictures of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korean vessels on 30 different occasions since October.

The allowance of oil into North Korea would be a violation of international sanctions imposed by the U.N. after the most recent North Korean ballistic missile test. These sanctions capped the number of oil products allowed in the country, according to the U.K. Independent.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

The satellite images provided by South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reportedly show Chinese and North Korean ships in the West Sea illegally trading oil, and the picture is clear enough to read the names of the ships.

A government source told Chosun Ilbo that “We need to focus on the fact that the illicit trade started after a U.N. Security Council resolution in September drastically capped North Korea’s imports of refined petroleum products.”

Last week, the U.N. Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea in an effort to limit its access to refined petroleum products, seeking to ban 90 percent of petroleum exports to the country, according to Reuters. The resolution also caps crude oil supplies to 4 million barrels a year.

Despite allegations that Chinese ships have been providing oil to North Korean’s, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang assures that they are enforcing the U.N. sanctions.

“The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist,” he said.

General Administration of Customs data also shows that China did not export any gasoline, jet fuel, diesel or fuel oil to North Korea, Reuters reported. November was the second month in a row that China did not export diesel or gasoline to their neighbors since February 2015.

“As a principle, China has consistently fully, correctly, conscientiously and strictly enforced relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “We have already established a set of effective operating mechanisms and methods.”

Beijing has not disclosed its crude oil exports to Pyongyang, North Korea for several years, but industry sources told Reuters that 3.8 million barrels of crude oil are provided by China each year through an “aging pipeline.”

RELATED: Fox News Contributor Issues Prediction About Trump Impeachment

A political science professor at South Korea’s Pusan National University claimed that oil could possibly be traded because the high seas are hard to patrol.

“There is a lot of under-the-radar on the Chinese side,” he told the U.K. Telegraph. “Beijing does not police the border strictly or enforce the sanctions toughly. This could be that.”

If illegal oil smuggling continues, it will be hard to enforce the U.N. sanctions imposed on North Korea. Chunying added that it would be hard for any country to make sure “not a single breach will happen,” according to Fox News.

“We are taking a sincere and serious attitude and forceful and effective actions,” she concluded.