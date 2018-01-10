After a federal judge ruled to temporarily block the Trump administration from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, President Donald Trump expressed his outrage on Twitter.

It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018

“It just shows how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts,” he wrote.

The ruling was made by U.S. District Judge William Alsup, and orders the Trump administration to allow “dreamers” to renew their deportation protections and work permits, USA Today reported.

During the same day as the ruling, bipartisan lawmakers were working to come up with “a bill of love” to protect the young undocumented immigrants and fulfill Trump’s campaign promise to strengthen border security, according to CNN.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“This should be a bill of love,” Trump said. “Truly, it should be a bill of love and we can do that. But it also has to be a bill where we are able to secure our border.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement calling the judge’s actions “outrageous.”

“We find this decision to be outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,” Sanders said. “An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process. President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

The Trump administration announced in September it was ending the DACA program, which was initiated under former President Barack Obama in 2012.

President Donald Trump gave Congress six months to address the legal status of the approximately 800,000 individuals registered in the program.

In December, Trump made it clear that any deal concerning those protected by the DACA will also involve building a border wall.

The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc. We must protect our Country at all cost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2017

Without court action, Judge Alsup said that young immigrants were “likely to suffer serious, irreparable harm,” the New York Post reported.

RELATED: Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Just Gave Dems a Very Inconvenient Reminder About the Border Wall

Alsup’s ruling does not allow young undocumented immigrants who have not been previously protected by DACA to apply for the program, according to USA Today.

“Nevertheless, DACA has provided recipients with a major benefit, namely work authorizations for a period of deferral upon a demonstration of economic need,” Alsup wrote. “This has allowed DACA recipients to become part of a mainstream workforce and contribute openly to our economy.”

The Justice Department said that the decision does not change how the agency views the program.

“The Justice Department will continue to vigorously defend this position, and looks forward to vindicating its position in further litigation,” department spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement to The Associated Press.