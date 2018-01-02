A new report has revealed that Huma Abedin, a top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, forwarded sensitive information to her personal Yahoo email account before every Yahoo account was hacked in August 2013.

President Donald Trump tweeted his reaction to the news about “Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aide,” noting that the “Deep State Justice Dept. must finally act.”

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Abedin, he said, “has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents.”

As a result, Trump suggested that perhaps Abedin should serve time in jail.

Last week, the State Department released emails sent from Abedin’s account that they discovered on the laptop of her estranged husband, former New York Democrat Rep. Anthony Weiner. At least four of the documents were marked as classified, Fox News reported.

A Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed previously by Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog organization that investigates misconduct by government officials, led to the release of the emails. Through these emails, it was revealed that classified information and government passwords had been sent to Abedin’s Yahoo account before Yahoo’s security breach.

Trump’s tweet referenced U.S. Navy Sailor Kristian Saucier, who in 2016 was sentenced to a year in prison for taking unauthorized photos of classified areas inside a nuclear submarine. The president suggested that there is a double standard compared to the lack of punishment for Clinton’s top aide.

Abedin would forward work emails to her personal email, [email protected], according to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“She would use these accounts if her (State) account was down or if she needed to print an email or document,” an FBI report stated. “Abedin further explained that it was difficult to print from the DoS system so she routinely forwarded emails to her non-DoS accounts so she could more easily print.”

On Aug. 24, 2009, she had also sent passwords for her government laptop to her personal Yahoo account, according to The DCNF. One email from March 2009, titled “Ambassadors,” was sent from former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and it had to be heavily redacted before its release.

Five days after a different Yahoo security breach in 2012, where the credentials to 450,000 Yahoo accounts were posted online, Abedin forwarded classified information about Syria to her Yahoo account, DCNF reporter Luke Rosiak said on “Fox & Friends.”

In 2013, three billion accounts were compromised by foreign hackers.

“All Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft,” Yahoo said, meaning the hacker had access to sensitive information on Abedin’s account.

Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin was charged with hacking 500 million Yahoo accounts in 2014. He and his associates had access to these accounts in 2015 and 2016. The agent also worked for Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital, which paid former President Bill Clinton $500,000 for a speech he made in Moscow.

Rosiak pointed out on Fox that this is significant because Abedin had sent information about Russia to her Yahoo account before “a Russian spy” hacked the Yahoo servers.

One forwarded email from Clinton to Abedin’s Yahoo account was from Sid Blumenthal. The subject of the email read, “Important. Not for circulation. You only. Sid.” The message began “CONFIDENTIAL… Re: Moscow Summit.”

During a congressional hearing last year, former FBI Director James Comey said he thought Abedin forwarded emails to Weiner. Then, he would print them out so she could give them to Clinton, according to Fox.

“That these government docs were on Anthony Weiner’s laptop dramatically illustrates the need for the Justice Department to finally do a serious investigation of Hillary Clinton’s and Huma Abedin’s obvious violations of law,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.