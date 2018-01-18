After weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump finally announced the recipients of the “Fake News Awards,” with CNN and The New York Times coming away as the biggest “winners.”

The president was supposed to present the awards earlier this month, but he pushed back the date to Wednesday, citing their greater-than-anticipated “interest” and “importance.” On Wednesday night, the president took to Twitter to proclaim the winners.

And the FAKE NEWS winners are…https://t.co/59G6x2f7fD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

Trump linked to an article on the official website of the Republican National Committee, which had a list of 11 “fake news” stories. Ten of these came from specific outlets, while the final one was the general narrative of Russian collusion in the 2016 election.

Following the announcement, so many people clicked on the link that the website temporarily crashed, though it soon came back up, according to Fox News.

The New York Times was at the top the list for a November 2016 column written by economist Paul Krugman. Immediately following his election, Krugman claimed Trump’s effect on the economy would be disastrous.

But Krugman’s prediction proved to be wrong, with many states seeing record-low unemployment rates and the Dow Jones Industrial Average having closed above 26,000 points for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The Times made the list one more time for inaccurately claiming in August 2017 that the president’s administration had attempted to hide a report on climate change. The paper was later forced to update its story.

Meanwhile, CNN was on the “fake news” list four times.

In December, the network reported that Donald Trump Jr. had early access to documents from WikiLeaks. In reality, Trump Jr. could have been able to see the documents at the same time as the rest of the general public.

Moreover, CNN tried to push a narrative that during Trump’s November visit to Japan, he overfed fish in a Koi pond. However, video of the incident showed the president was simply following the lead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The left-leaning network also made the list for a June report alleging ties between Anthony Scaramucci and Russia — which CNN later retracted — as well as a false claim that former FBI Director James Comey was set to testify before Congress that contrary to what the president himself stated, Comey never told Trump he was not being investigated.

CNN and The New York Times were by far not the only mainstream outlets Trump took aim at.

In December, ABC News investigative reporter Brian Ross was suspended following his inaccurate report about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Ross said Flynn was prepared to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with Russian officials before the election. But ABC later had to correct the reporting and note that the directive from Trump came after he had won the presidency.

The other outlets on the list were Time magazine, The Washington Post and Newsweek.

Nearly a year ago, Time reporter Zeke Miller said a bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been removed from the Oval Office, which he later admitted was untrue.

Post reporter Dave Weigel was guilty of tweeting out a picture of an arena where Trump was about to hold a rally in December. Though the arena was sparsely populated at the time, Weigel’s picture was taken before Trump came out on the stage.

Finally, Newsweek reported in July that Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda had refused to shake Trump’s hand in July. Video footage proved this claim to be inaccurate, and the outlet soon issued a correction.

After noting the times media outlets had lied about the president, the list ended with number 11 — the general notion that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!” the article claimed.

A full, ordered list of the “fake news” awards can be seen here.

While noting that “the media spent 90% of the time focused on negative coverage or fake news,” the article then pivoted to Trump’s accomplishments — which include helping build the economy, signing historic tax reform into law, defeating the Islamic State group, recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, helping military veterans and appointing the conservative Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Despite calling out mainstream media outlets for their “fake news,” Trump did later emphasize on Twitter that there are “many great reporters” he respects.

Despite some very corrupt and dishonest media coverage, there are many great reporters I respect and lots of GOOD NEWS for the American people to be proud of! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

He also touted some of the accomplishments mentioned in the “fake news awards” article.

ISIS is in retreat, our economy is booming, investments and jobs are pouring back into the country, and so much more! Together there is nothing we can’t overcome–even a very biased media. We ARE Making America Great Again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

