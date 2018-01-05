A new demand was made from the White House on Thursday via President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Charles Harder, against the forthcoming book about the Trump administration called “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

The letter, obtained by ABC News orders that the author — Michael Wolff — and his publisher “cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination” of the work.

In response to the letter, though, the book’s release date was actually moved up to Friday.

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

The book was originally scheduled to be released next week by Wolff’s publisher, Henry Holt & Co., yet excerpts from its pages have already caused controversy.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“We are investigating numerous false and/or baseless statements that you have made about Mr. Trump,” read Harder’s statement in the letter.

Within the letter, Harder even goes so far at to cite an invasion of privacy and possible defamation of the president and members of his family, eventually accusing Wolff of actual malice.

“Actual malice (reckless disregard for the truth) can be proven by the fact that the Book admits in the Introduction that it contains untrue statements,” Harder said. “Moreover, the Book appears to cite to no sources for many of its most damaging statements about Mr. Trump.”

Harder added that many of the “sources” Wolff does cite have no knowledge of actually speaking to the author or the statements he suggests they made.

“Also, many of your so-called ‘sources’ have stated publicly that they never spoke to Mr. Wolff and/or never made the statements that are being attributed to them,” Harder said.

“Other alleged ‘sources’ of statements about Mr. Trump are believed to have no personal knowledge of the facts upon which they are making statements,” he argued. “Or are known to be unreliable and/or strongly biased against Mr. Trump.”

And this isn’t the first time Harder has sent scathing remarks on behalf of the commander in chief, as the president’s lawyer send a similar letter to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Wednesday.

The demand to Bannon ordered another cease and desist, as Bannon allegedly made false statements against Trump and others in his family for the book.

RELATED: Author of New Book on Trump WH Drops Massive Bombshell About Book Contents

That same day, the president himself went after Bannon, accusing the former strategist of having “lost his mind.”

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency,” Trump said. “When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind.”

Trump’s comments were in reply to Bannon’s criticism of Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who met with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. In the upcoming book, Wolff quoted Bannon as calling that meeting “treasonous.”

“Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country,” the president added in regard to his former adviser. “Yet Steve had everything to do with the loss of a Senate seat in Alabama held for more than thirty years by Republicans.”

“Steve doesn’t represent my base — he’s only in it for himself.”