Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C., not only finds it disconcerting that five months of texts between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have gone missing, but that neither wanted to participate in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation if it was going to mean clearing President Donald Trump.

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, he is troubled that “the world’s premier law enforcement agency managed to lose five months worth of texts.”

Gowdy added, “What’s there is important. It is manifest bias, not just against Trump, (but) against his kids, (and) against his business interests.”

Smith asked the representative specifically about a text Strzok sent to Page regarding Mueller’s investigation that Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., read aloud during a radio interview Tuesday morning.

“Strzok says, quote, ‘You and I both know the odds are nothing,’” Johnson stated. “’If I thought it was likely, I’d be there no question. I hesitate in part because of my gut sense and concerned there’s no big there there.’”

Gowdy responded that Strzok’s text — which was sent May 19, 2017, two days after Mueller took over the Russia investigation — told him two things.

“One of the lead counterintelligence agents in the country doesn’t think there’s anything there, there,” said the representative.

“But what really disappointed me the most is he has no interest in participating in an investigation that might clear Donald Trump,” Gowdy continued. “His only interest is if there’s something ‘there.’”

“I don’t know a cop that is not equally interested in clearing the innocent as they are (in) getting the bad guys,” stated Gowdy.

The former federal prosecutor went on to say that he likes and respects Mueller, but the special counsel’s picks of Strzok and Page to be on his team clearly were “hiring failures of epic proportions.”

Fellow Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas and Gowdy told FNC Monday night that they are also concerned about a newly released text between Strzok and Page referencing a “secret society.”

“We learned today about information that in the immediate aftermath of [Trump’s] election, that there may have been a secret society of folks within the Department of Justice and the FBI — to include Page and Strzok — that would be working against him,” Ratcliffe said.

“I’m not saying that actually happened, but when folks speak in those terms, they need to come forward to explain the context with which they used those terms,” he added.

Gowdy said the “secret society” reference occurred the day after Trump won the presidential election in November 2016.

He explained, “There’s a text exchange between these two FBI agents, these two supposed to be objective fact-centric FBI agents, saying that perhaps this is the first meeting of the ‘secret society.’”