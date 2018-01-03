One of the most prominent pro-life groups in the United States has named President Donald Trump the 2017 “Pro-Life Person of the Year.”

Operation Rescue gives its Malachi Award each year to recognize individuals “who work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born.”

The organization’s president, Troy Newman, praised Trump for living up to the commitments that he made on the campaign trail.

“Operation Rescue is grateful (for) Pres. Trump for having the courage to keep promises made during the campaign that provide greater protections for the pre-born and deny Federal funds from those who commit abortions,” Newman said in a press release.

“He has proven to be the most pro-life president we have had in modern history and has backed up his pro-life rhetoric with action like no other before him,” the Operation Rescue leader added.

President Donald Trump Recognized as ‘Pro-Life Person of the Year’ for 2017 https://t.co/jxut4jlQro via @BreitbartNews — Operation Rescue (@operationrescue) January 3, 2018

Operation Rescue pointed to several accomplishments during Trump’s first year that advanced the pro-life cause.

They included appointing conservative, pro-life Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S, Supreme Court, as well as the Department of Justice launching a “formal investigation into Planned Parenthood’s illegal baby parts trafficking scheme.”

Additionally, the president removed an Obama-era regulation forcing states to continue to fund Planned Parenthood.

Further, Trump “has provided protections for those of religious and moral convictions from paying for abortifacient drugs through Obamacare, and continues to work to repeal and replace it.”

Operation Rescue also highlighted Trump’s appointment of people who hold pro-life views throughout his administration.

“We are proud of President Trump and his bold willingness to advance the cause of life,” Newman said. “There are more battles ahead, but under the Trump administration, we can now finally see progress within our government toward restoring the sanctity of life and the protections of personhood to the pre-born.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America lashed out at Operation Rescue for honoring Trump with its award.

Operation Rescue is an anti-choice extremist group with ties to domestic terrorism, and whose leadership includes a convicted felon who has attempted to bomb an abortion clinic. They have named Trump their “pro-life person of the year.” pic.twitter.com/yE12yyQ7t7 — NARAL (@NARAL) January 2, 2018

Operation Rescue has been under Newman’s leadership since 1999. Randall Terry, the group’s founder, left the organization in 1990. Terry was known for staging high profile protests at abortion clinics, for which he was arrested over 40 times.

Newman, pictured in the tweet above, took the organization in a different direction, focusing on documenting and exposing abuses and illegal activity by the abortion industry.

He sits on the board of the Center for Medical Progress, which was the group responsible for releasing undercover videos shot at Planned Parenthood facilities in 2015, which potentially implicated the organization in the sale of aborted babies’ body parts.

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List also praised Trump for his accomplishments during his first year in office.

During the 2016 Presidential campaign, Trump promised to appoint only #ProLife judges. Yesterday he set a new record for the number of federal appeals judges confirmed in 1st year of presidency. https://t.co/147xizF6cu #ProLife #Winning — Susan B Anthony List (@SBAList) December 15, 2017

The group published a list of Trump’s pro-life wins, which included those identified by Operation Rescue.