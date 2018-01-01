David Brock, a Democrat operative, used his liberal super PAC, American Bridge 21st Century Foundation, to secretly give $200,000 to attorney Lisa Bloom‘s firm in support of a sexual misconduct lawsuit against Trump before the 2016 election, according to The New York Times.

During an unprecedented time in American history, as countless powerful men have been accused and outed as sexual predators in the workplace, many political operatives are co-opting the movement for their own partisan goals.

Democratic operatives, hoping to piggyback off the momentum that began with Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein’s downfall are aiming to level career-ending charges against President Donald Trump — even raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to do so.

Susie Tompkins Buell, a businesswoman and prolific Democrat donor, had also given Bloom $500,000 for the same purpose, but Bloom later returned her contribution.

In October, Brock stated to Politico that he was more than willing to cover the tab of any woman willing to accuse the president of sexual misconduct.

“We would pay for the legal defense of Trump accusers,” Brock said.

Brock is apparently just getting started with his campaign to slander GOP politicians.

According to sources with The Times, the founder of American Bridge is looking to create a fund to encourage victims to bring forth similar claims against GOP politicians.

Brock is hardly the only one leading an effort to defame Trump.

Gloria Allred, a high-profile women’s rights attorney and a Democrat donor in her own right, is currently soliciting money to fund a lawsuit against the president.

Allred claims her solicitation has raised “just under $30,000.” The funds have been used for expenses such as depositions and have not been used to pay legal fees — which have reportedly totaled around $150,000.

At the center of Allred’s case is Summer Zervos, a woman who has alleged Trump sexually assaulted her in 2007 when she was a contestant on his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

At the time, Trump dismissed Zervos’ accusations and others as “made-up nonsense,” suggesting they were made up for fame or by way of the Clinton campaign.

The president’s allegations formed the basis for Zervos’ current defamation lawsuit. Allred believes that, because of the political climate encompassing powerful men, the allegations against Trump will stick. She also made clear that she does not hope to personally profit from the donations to the case.

“We certainly do not see any prospect of being paid by the fund based on the amounts donated to date,” Allred said in an email.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to devote ourselves to Ms. Zervos’s case because we believe, as does Ms. Zervos, that truth matters and that President Trump should be held accountable for his words and his actions.”