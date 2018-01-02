Todd Palin, husband of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, was seen for the first time since being attacked by his 28-year-old son Track in December 2017.

“Trailering snowmachines to trailhead for trek out to the cabin… perfect way to usher in the new year! May 2018 be a year of breakthrough, joy & victory for all!” former Gov. Palin wrote in a Monday Instagram post.

In the photo, Todd Palin can be seen sporting a black eye and a cut on the bridge of his nose, the result of an attack that resulted in three criminal charges for his eldest son.

As noted by the U.K. Daily Mail, Todd Palin had shied away from the public eye in the wake of the family conflict that began after his son Track Palin broke into the family home in late 2017.

According to an incident report from the Wasilla Police Department, Track, who wasn’t welcome on the property, began arguing with his father about a truck on Dec. 16, 2017.

Then, Sarah Palin reportedly called 911 and told the operator that her son was “freaking out and was on some type of medication.”

According to the arrest affidavit, “Track told him he was (going to) come anyway to beat his a–,” after his father had told him he would not be allowed to drive the family truck while intoxicated from alcohol and pain medication.

The threat prompted Todd Palin to reportedly pull out a pistol in an attempt to protect himself and his family.

The Western Journal reported that Track witnessed the gun through the window of the home and attempted to goad his dad into shooting him.

However, Todd Palin told police that he couldn’t bring himself to fire the weapon at his son.

Track Palin then broke into the home through a window and reportedly struggled with his father.

He disarmed his father, before taking him to the ground and striking him in the head multiple times.

UPDATE on story @ktva broke yesterday–court docs outline what happened at @SarahPalinUSA residence: pic.twitter.com/IfTIoyNds1 — Daniella Rivera (@RiveraDanie) December 18, 2017

Todd Palin was able to escape the house with his wife and was reportedly seated in a car outside the home when police arrived.

After the attack, the eldest Palin son held police off from inside the home for at least 15 minutes. He reportedly called the officers “peasants” and demanded that they disarm themselves before the standoff ended, resulting in Track Palin’s arrest on charges of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault.

The U.K. Daily Mail reported that Track Palin is now under house arrest after walking free from a pretrial facility five days after the attack when his friend, Kaleb Westfall, posted his bail of $5,000.