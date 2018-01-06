Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke, passed away Friday afternoon, weeks after the family’s last Christmas together.

His wife, Shirley, confirmed the news that he died at their Arkansas ranch this week, according TMZ.

According to Shirley, his health had been deteriorating steadily for two years after the couple was involved in a car accident.

Dick Van Dyke had reportedly visited Jerry and Shirley Van Dyke over Christmas, TMZ reported.

Jerry Van Dyke was a comedian, like his brother. As a young man, he pursued stand-up comedy and performed at military bases around the world.

His acting career began on “The Dick Van Dyke” show, and he also appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Judy Garland Show.”

Van Dyke earned four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Assistant Coach Luther Van Dam in “Coach,” where he acted with Craig T. Nelson.

His 50-year career on television also included guest appearances on Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show” and David Letterman’s “Late Show,” Rolling Stone reported.

Van Dyke also turned down the role of Gilligan on “Gilligan’s Island” after he said the script was “the worst thing I’d ever read.”

“I never turned down anything but ‘Gilligan’s Island,'” he told The Associated Press in 1994. “I needed the work. But if I had to do over again, I definitely would have turned things down. Almost everything I did!”

His other major roles were Big Jimmy Hughes on “Yes, Dear” and Tag Spence on “The Middle.”

“The Middle” co-star Patricia Heaton tweeted her condolences to Dick Van Dyke and his family.

Much love to my wonderful TV dad #jerryvandyke and condolences to my TV dad-in-law #dickvandyke. Jerry, you were hilarious and terrifically talented – what an honor to be able to watch up close as you and your brother create your special magic. Rest In Peace Jerry… pic.twitter.com/O5Sx12vK3q — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) January 6, 2018

RELATED:

A “Coach” fan tweeted “Rest in peace, Luther Van Dam.”

Rest in peace, Luther Van Dam. One of the best defensive coordinators the Minnesota State Screaming Eagles ever had. They haven't had the same success in 20 years. #JerryVanDyke pic.twitter.com/8aTTSeYQxc — Joe Hansen (@JoeForSports) January 6, 2018

Jerry Van Dyke was 86-years-old. He is survived by his wife and two children.