The ratings are in for Sunday’s Golden Globes and the numbers are likely not what NBC was hoping for.

As reported by Variety, the event captured a 5.0 rating for adults 18-49 with 19 million viewers, an 11 percent drop in the demographic and a 5 percent decrease in total viewers compared to 2017’s numbers.

Last year, the award ceremony reportedly saw a 5.6 rating with a total of 20 million viewers.

The night was filled with anti-Trump rhetoric and social activism, as reported by Fox News.

Host Seth Meyers used his opening monologue to take multiple jabs at the president.

“We’re all here at the courtesy of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Meyers said. “A string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president. The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

And while announcing the nominees for best director, actress Natalie Portman reportedly went off-script, stating that not a single woman was nominated for the award.

The Daily Caller noted that the sharp decline in viewership is a bad sign for an industry that has had its fair share of negative publicity in recent months due to a plethora of actors and actresses revealing rampant sexual misconduct within the industry.

The City of Angels was rocked after a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations aimed at Hollywood heavyweights such as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman surfaced publically.

The revelations led to the creation of the “#MeToo” movement which swept over social media and encouraged victims of sexual misconduct to share their stories.

During Sunday’s event, the red carpet was rife with entertainers draped in black attire in a show of solidarity for the mission of anti-sexual harassment group Times Up.

The award show was then capped by famed television host Oprah Winfrey accepting the Cecil B. Demille award before giving a speech referencing the #MeToo movement.

As noted by The Western Journal, Winfrey’s speech prompted much praise from her fans, even leading to speculation of a potential Winfrey presidential run.

While many in Hollywood congratulated Winfrey on her acceptance speech and praised her potential run for the presidency, actor James Woods strayed from the pack and revealed three photos that bring into question Winfrey’s legitimacy as an advocate for victims of sexual misconduct.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Woods displayed three photos of Winfrey and Weinstein acting very friendly toward each other.

Woods also took NBC to task for tweeting a picture of Winfrey from the Golden Globes with the caption, “Nothing but respect for OUR future president,” The Daily Wire reported.

NBC later took the tweet down explaining a “third party agency” posted the picture for the NBC Entertainment Network, and it was in reference to a joke host Seth Meyers told in his opening monologue.

But assure our followers we will still work behind the scenes to enable the #DNC agenda as always! https://t.co/GfT5aE8GwS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2018

Winfrey and Weinstein’s friendship was also documented by British actress Kadian Noble who stated that the disgraced film producer used Winfrey to fool her into believing that he wanted to further her acting career.

“I thought, obviously, this man has something amazing in store for me,” Noble said at a November media conference in Manhattan. “I felt completely played.”