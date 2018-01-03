The current counselor to the president had a strong response to former National Security Adviser Susan Rice’s tweet to the president.

Rice tweeted a New York Times article titled “How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet,” and Kellyanne Conway had enough.

How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet. https://t.co/w0MNlWMkxG — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) December 31, 2017

“I wish she had been quiet when she lied about what happened in Benghazi when she blamed a tape when we know that’s not what happened” Conway fired back on Fox News. “(She) went on five Sunday shows and lied to the American people about it.”

Her comment was in reference to Rice’s claim that has since been debunked that an anti-Muslim video sparked the terror attack in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans died in 2012, according to Fox News.

“You don’t be quiet when people are losing their lives because they are standing up for basic essential needs and freedom,” Conway added.

Rice’s tweet was in response to a series of tweets from President Donald Trump where he praised the protests that are taking place across Iran.

Iran, the Number One State of Sponsored Terror with numerous violations of Human Rights occurring on an hourly basis, has now closed down the Internet so that peaceful demonstrators cannot communicate. Not good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2017

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

“He has made clear, beginning as a candidate, how much he disagreed with the Obama-Clinton lack of doctrine when it came to Iran,” Conway said.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama failed to support Iranian protesters in their opposition to the re-election of then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, Fox News reported.

In another tweet supporting the Iranian people, Trump criticized Obama, saying that “All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism” and the “pockets” of the “corrupt Iranian regime.”

The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime. All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their “pockets.” The people have little food, big inflation and no human rights. The U.S. is watching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

Trump will have the opportunity to get rid of the Iran deal later this month. Every 90 days, Trump is required to certify if Tehran is meeting the obligations agreed on in the 2015 deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

As previously reported by The Western Journal, the next certification deadline is Jan. 11, 2018, and waivers of U.S. sanctions on Iran are due for renewal between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17. The waivers have to be renewed every 120 days.

Trump is unwavering in his support of the Iranian protesters and “freedom around the globe,” Conway reiterated.

“This president stands with the Iranian people in their quest to get basic freedoms.”