Just days after singer Joy Villa accused Corey Lewandowski of sexual assault for smacking her behind, a video of her doing the same thing to a man at a different event emerged.

“That was consensual, amongst friends and he didn’t object to it at all,” Villa told The Wrap. “There is a difference between what Corey did to me, in which he was a stranger, it was unwanted and I told him to stop multiple times, and he not only didn’t stop but proceeded to hit me again. This isn’t rocket science: No means no.”

But the man in the video, George Harris told the U.K. Daily Mail a different version of the story.

Harris said he met Villa at the sponsorship dinner of the Conservative Leadership Conference which was also attended by 40 other people.

“And as I recall, I was introduced to her at the beginning of the event, and 40 minutes later she was slapping me on the rear-end,” he said.

The video shows Villa motioning like she is going to slap Harris on the behind, and then she gives him a firm slap.

You can see the entire video here.

“Contrary to her statements in the press, the slap was not consensual, as the tape shows I had no idea I was going to be hit and I was clear in my response I said, ‘Take is easy chica, behave,’ which is clearly on the tape,” Harris said. “I brushed off the antics and enjoyed the balance of the evening.”

When Villa appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America, she pressed that it was just a joke, according to the Daily Mail. “And if I offended George, you know, I totally apologize and I made it clear I reached out to his best friend and talked it over and said, listen, if this offended you, I’m sorry. I own up to it.”

Others in attendance at the party also took notice of the slap. In particular Dennis Hof, who owns the brothel at which NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015, told the Daily Mail his observations.

“The slap on the butt that Joy gave George was more in line with something you would see at the Bunny Ranch instead of a Republican party,” he said. “If Joy’s political career doesn’t work at she can always come work for me at the Bunny Ranch.”

Harris suggested that Villa might be “an opportunist, who plays loose with the truth.”

“I am concerned with Ms. Villa’s statements in the press that somehow the event was a consensual among friends. I don’t know Ms. Villa, I met her for a total of an hour and a half, I did find her charming and articulate during our interaction,” he said. “However, my opinion has changed after reading her exclusive interview with the Wrap she appears to be an opportunist, who plays loose with the truth.”

Villa has also made headlines this year for choosing to wear a dress to the Grammy’s with Trump’s campaign slogan on it.

Earlier this week she filed the complaint against Lewandowski with the Metropolitan Police in Washington, D.C. She tweeted a picture about the event as well.

Here’s the photo of @CLewandowski_ seconds before he slapped my ass, I told him to stop, and then he did it again. I was shocked and embarrassed by his behavior. https://t.co/61EYvOG4e9 pic.twitter.com/a8NgLnvCEZ — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) December 23, 2017

The singer is also considering to run for a congressional seat in Florida, according to the Daily Mail.