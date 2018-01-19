Las Vegas sheriff revealed during a Friday news conference that “numerous” child pornography pictures were found on Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock’s computer.

At his first press conference since Oct. 13, 2017, Joe Lombardo said that investigators had scanned Paddock’s computers and discovered the images, Fox News reported.

The FBI is looking into a person of interest, who is not Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend.

A new report was also released Friday and provided a more detailed timeline of events on the night of the attack as well as the resources used in the investigation.

According to Fox News, the report shows more pictures of Paddock’s hotel suite from which he opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1 and “items of evidentiary value recovered from various scenes.”

“I realize it’s been three months since you have received an update on the 1 October shooting,” Lombardo said at the media conference Friday. “We have done a lot of work trying to piece together what happened.”

According to the sheriff, investigators “have gone over 2,000 leads and looked at 21,560 hours of video.”

“This report won’t answer every question, or even the biggest question as to why he did what he did,” Lombardo concluded. “We are all going to have to be patient and let the investigation run its course.”

Bruce Paddock, the younger brother of Stephen Paddock, was arrested in October for possession of child pornography.

The investigation into the younger Paddock began before his brother carried out the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Child pornography was also found on his computer, according to TMZ.

Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 people and wounded over 500 others when he opened fire on a crowd from a hotel room in October, went through extensive measures in order to hold back the inevitable investigation that would come after his crime, according to The New York Times.

One warrant said that Paddock “destroyed or tried to hide digital media devices” that could aid in the investigation. He reportedly used a prepaid cellphone and other means of anonymous communication.

“Paddock planned the attack meticulously and took many methodical steps to avoid detection of his plot and to thwart the eventual law enforcement investigation that would follow,” the FBI said.