As a winter storm has covered much of the country with heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has released pictures of the “Temperature Anomaly” causing a deep freeze across the US.

NASA’s Earth Observatory has revealed a map of North America depicting the freezing temperatures stretching across much of the U.S. mainland and Canada.

It’s cold…& hot! While colder than average temps consume the Midwestern & Eastern U.S., other parts of the country have been experiencing hotter than average conditions for this time of year. Take a look at this temp anomaly map based on @NASAEarth data: https://t.co/RO21wn7u3V pic.twitter.com/lCbWfcQe4P — NASA (@NASA) January 4, 2018

The anomaly map depicts temperatures that are hotter (red) or cooler (blue) than average. Temperatures considered average are shown as white, while areas, where sufficient data has yet to be collected, are depicted as gray.

Land surface temperatures were recorded from Dec. 26, 2017-Jan. 2, 2018, utilizing NASA’s Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer — or MODIS — and compared findings to the 8-day average from 2001-2010, according to Fox News.

The winter storm has been coined a “bomb cyclone” by meteorologists.

Created due to do a sudden drop in pressure over a relatively short period of time, the weather phenomena is expected to quickly worsen as it moves across the country.

A large portion of the country is experiencing record cold temperatures, with the east coast attracting significant snowfall.

Although the extreme winter weather is cause for concern, Twitter users have been having fun with the #bombcyclone hashtag.

Do you know what these dog paw prints say? They say “I’m using the cat’s litter box today.” (Cat response: “Get that dog out of my litter box or the bath mat is history.”) #BOMBCYLONE pic.twitter.com/LpS72LWCFf — "Mad Cat" Cattis (@GeneralCattis) January 4, 2018

As of Thursday, Ocean City, Maryland, was under a blizzard warning, with snow covering the Atlantic Ocean resort town’s famous boardwalk and reported wind gusts of 50 mph.

Meanwhile, 4 inches of snow was reported in Margate, New Jersey.

Due to the potential of wind gusts as high as 60 mph, the National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for much of the East coast, where downed trees and power lines could be an issue according to Fox News.

Areas under warning include Eastern New England down through the Mid-Atlantic region including Long Island, New York, Eastern New Jersey, and the Delmarva Peninsula (Eastern Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia).

On Wednesday storm warnings were reportedly issued for as far south as South Carolina, although the storm is predicted to clear up in the Southeast by Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Northeast, Boston is expected to get up to 14 inches of snow, National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Peterson said in a statement to Fox News.

Reports say state and local officials are urging their citizens to prepare for power losses and to avoid driving as much as possible.