A recent social media post by White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders sparked some rare bipartisan unity for spotlighting the sacrifices made by one military family.

As IJ Review reported, Sanders shared an image of U.S. Army Sgt. Franz Walkup, flanked by President Donald Trump and herself.

She wrote that she met the wounded warrior last week, explaining that he and two of his brothers joined the military in the wake of their eldest brother’s 2007 death in Iraq.

Franz Walkup was stationed in Afghanistan in 2012, when a U.S.-trained Afghan fighter shot him five times.

His brothers, Kevin and Mitch, are both serving as Army captains, Sanders wrote.

Last week I met Army Sgt. Franz Walkup, who was shot in Afghanistan. Franz and his brothers Capt. Kevin Walkup & Capt. Mitch Walkup joined the Army after their brother 1st Lt. Frank Walkup was killed in Iraq in 2007. Forever in debt to this family for their heroic sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/wNvPp8LNPU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 26, 2017

“Forever in debt to this family for their heroic sacrifice,” she concluded.

The meeting with Trump and Sanders came after a protracted battle by Walkup and his family to secure the accommodations he needed to remain mobile given the extensive disabilities associated with the shooting.

In 2014, WUSA shared his story, explaining that after six months in the hospital and dozens of surgeries, multiple organizations denied his request for a wheelchair-accessible ramp and other residential upgrades.

Walkup, who received a Purple Heart for his sacrifice, lost the use of one leg. Since he did not initially lose the limb itself, however, he said it seemed as though some groups did not consider his injuries extensive enough to warrant the investment.

“It’s hard because it kind of feels like my sacrifice wasn’t great enough,” he said at the time.

He described his situation as “that gray area” in which he has his limb but cannot use it.

He and his wife, Shannon, grew frustrated at the string of rejections they received from at least five different entities.

“They act like getting shot five times wasn’t enough,” Shannon Walkup said. “Because he didn’t step on an IED. You didn’t lose extremities.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity benefiting U.S. veterans, ultimately came to the Walkups’ aid.

As an October tweet revealed, the couple’s home had been retrofitted with a number of accommodations meant to help Franz Walkup move more easily throughout the residence.

Watch this video of wounded hero US Army SGT Franz Walkup (Ret.) giving @GarySinise a tour of his specially adapted smart home. pic.twitter.com/TOsBvrqbmM — GarySiniseFoundation (@GarySiniseFound) October 6, 2017

According to a blog post by the nonprofit organization, which was founded in 2011 by actor Gary Sinise, Franz Walkup also had his disabled leg partially amputated earlier this year.

“He looks forward to using a prosthetic leg with the hopes that it will provide him more independence,” the foundation explained.