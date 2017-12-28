Western Journalism

Sarah Sanders Pushes Critics’ Buttons With New Photo From Home

By
December 28, 2017 at 10:14am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed on Twitter that she can do much more than bake pies.

Sanders posted a picture of herself, presumably at her family home in Arkansas, holding a shotgun.

“Back home where we learned to do more than just bake pecan pies,” her tweet read.

Some Twitter users critiqued her shooting form, while others voiced their support for the press secretary.

In the “piegate” scandal last month, Sanders was questioned by White House reporter April Ryan on whether she had personally made the pie she posted a picture of for Thanksgiving.

Sanders put the controversy to rest by sharing photos proving she personally baked pies for the White House press potluck. She brought the pies to the White House and officially made peace with Ryan over the controversy.

“She’s very serious about her pie making apparently,” Ryan told the New York Post. “I never want to offend a woman and her culinary skills.”

Reporters who tasted Sanders’ pie said it was delicious, according to the New York Post.

One Twitter user wondered if Ryan would have something to say about the most recent picture.

Ryan has not yet responded to Sanders’ trap shooting image.

Tags: Sarah Huckabee Sanders

By: on December 28, 2017 at 10:14am

