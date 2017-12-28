White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed on Twitter that she can do much more than bake pies.

Sanders posted a picture of herself, presumably at her family home in Arkansas, holding a shotgun.

“Back home where we learned to do more than just bake pecan pies,” her tweet read.

Back home where we learned how to do more than just bake pecan pies. #trapshooting #pull pic.twitter.com/y5Y1rsb35J — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 28, 2017

Some Twitter users critiqued her shooting form, while others voiced their support for the press secretary.

You sure hold shotgun funny, like you don’t know how to shoot — me (@vatohawk) December 28, 2017

I take it you have never seen her shoot. She knows what she is doing. — Wickedhoney (@KKatMiss) December 28, 2017

From her grip it’s obvious she has no experience handling a shotgun. Let’s see her pecan pie…… — PJ (@hall_peak) December 28, 2017

In the “piegate” scandal last month, Sanders was questioned by White House reporter April Ryan on whether she had personally made the pie she posted a picture of for Thanksgiving.

I am not trying to be funny but folks are already saying #piegate and #fakepie Show it to us on the table with folks eating it and a pic of you cooking it. I am getting the biggest laugh out of this. I am thankful for this laugh on Black Friday! https://t.co/ifeSBlSZW7 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) November 24, 2017

Sanders put the controversy to rest by sharing photos proving she personally baked pies for the White House press potluck. She brought the pies to the White House and officially made peace with Ryan over the controversy.

“She’s very serious about her pie making apparently,” Ryan told the New York Post. “I never want to offend a woman and her culinary skills.”

Reporters who tasted Sanders’ pie said it was delicious, according to the New York Post.

One Twitter user wondered if Ryan would have something to say about the most recent picture.

Oh my, now how will @AprilDRyan handle this one…will she have the guts to demand proof you can really shoot that gun & thus accompany you on a trip to a shooting range or elsewhere……this I have to follow closely……. #TRAPshooting #CLOSEyourTRAP #STOPshootingOFFatTHEmouth https://t.co/ke143pTpzt — KarenSL (@KarenSL) December 28, 2017

Ryan has not yet responded to Sanders’ trap shooting image.