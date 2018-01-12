Rush Limbaugh addressed speculation of Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 presidential run on his radio show this week.

Limbaugh asserted that Winfrey would not be president, merely because her party leaders would not let her, The Daily Wire reported.

“The fact that the Democrats and the media, the Left, are all-in on Oprah proves how vacant their party actually is,” Limbaugh said. “But then you have to ask yourself, there are real Democrats, elected Democrats, Washington, D.C. Democrats who want this gig, they want to be president, they want to run for president, they want to beat Trump. How many people have the Democrats told to stand aside for Obama in 2008? How many Democrats were told to stand aside for Hillary in 2008? That’s the question.”

He then went on to point out that the Democrats are more worried about promoting their own interests instead of their party’s interests.

“Are they gonna stand aside again? When we get to 2020, are the Democrats gonna say to all of their proven electoral heavyweights, ahem, stand aside for Oprah?” Limbaugh asked. “I’m not so sure.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Winfrey used her acceptance speech of the Cecil B. DeMille award during the Golden Globes to discuss the #MeToo movement and said, “For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men.”

A caller on Limbaugh’s show, “Ray from Fayetteville, Arkansas,” pointed out that the media mogul fully supported Hillary Clinton’s candidacy despite the fact that she “knew her husband had sexually assaulted women while in the White House,” according to The Daily Wire.

“If you remember, back in the summer — I believe it was early summer — of 2016, The Oprah fully endorsed Hillary Clinton for president,” said Ray. “Hillary Clinton, the same woman who knew her husband had sexually assaulted women while in the White House, and then went on national TV to disparage and undermine these same women who made these allegations against her husband, Bill Clinton. … Where has Oprah been for the last 18, 20 years? Did she just finally pull her head out of the sand?”

Limbaugh responded: “I don’t think that if Oprah’s even thinking about this, that she thinks Bill Clinton or Hillary would be a factor if she run.”

Following the speech, actor James Woods was one of many people to point out that despite the fact that Winfrey used much of her speech to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry, she seemed to have no issue with producer Harvey Weinstein before multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Woods tweeted three pictures of her with the disgraced Hollywood producer.

“She’s got a bigger problem than Hillary, I think, with all the pictures that she’s got of kissing and snuggling up to Harvey Weinstein,” said Limbaugh.

British actress Kadian Noble said that Weinstein used Winfrey and actress Naomi Campbell to fool her into believing he would further her acting career.

RELATED: Jay Leno Just Broke His Silence On The Politics Of New Late-Night TV Shows

Noble had met Weinstein in 2014 at a British Academy Film Awards after-party.

There, Weinstein allegedly introduced Noble to Winfrey and Campbell, before telling Noble that he had an interest in her acting ability.

Noble claimed to have been impressed by Weinstein after she witnessed Winfrey “swinging off his arm.”

The actress recounted that instead of helping her career he only wanted to have sex with her.