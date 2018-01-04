Rush Limbaugh defended President Donald Trump’s nuclear button tweet on his show Thursday.

“If you’re dealing with lunatics and if you’re dealing with the insane, throw it back at ’em,” Limbaugh said, according to Mediaite.

The president had tweeted earlier this week, claiming that he has a “bigger & more powerful” nuclear button than Kim Jong-un on his desk.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

While others worried that Trump was acting childish and that Kim Jong-un would see this tweet as a threat, Limbaugh suggested that he might be “brilliant.”

“Trump’s brilliant. He knows who he’s dealing with an how to reach them,” he said. “You know, throw a little unpredictability and lunaticism back at them.”

Limbaugh also claimed that the president’s strategy is proving to be effective and the “little pot-bellied dictator” does not know what to do.

“And it discombobulates ’em — and in fact it is. Kim Jon-un is confused.” Limbaugh said, according to Mediaite. “Kim Jong-un doesn’t know how to deal with Trump.”

He also used Trump’s tweet to criticize the media for overreacting.

“You know another thing they’re made about? They’re made that there hasn’t been a similar eruption — I mean, the left did, of course.” he continued. “But there hasn’t been a nationwide negative reaction to Trump’s tweet.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders also defended Trump against the media following his tweet.

NBC News reporter Kristen Welker asked Sanders about the statement during the Wednesday daily press briefing, questioning whether it is wise to provoke Kim.

“You just said that people should question the mental fitness of Kim Jong Un. So then isn’t it dangerous for the president to be taunting him on twitter?” Welker wondered.

“I don’t think it’s taunting to stand up for the people of this country. I think what’s dangerous is to ignore the continued threats,” Sanders responded. “If the previous administration had done anything and dealt with North Korea and dealt with Iran instead of sitting by and doing nothing we wouldn’t have to clean up their mess now.”

Sanders was also asked whether “Americans should be concerned about the president’s mental fitness, that he appears to be speaking so lightly about threats regarding the nuclear button?”

“The people of this country should be concerned about the mental fitness of the leader of North Korea,” she replied. “This is a president committed to protecting Americans … and he’s not going to back down.”