While President Donald Trump is celebrating a year-end win with the passage of his administration’s tax reform bill, even some of the Republicans who voted for it are criticizing its anticipated impact on the nation’s economy.

As Fox News reported, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., recently echoed a common complaint among Democrats by suggesting the corporate tax cuts were probably too deep.

Under the legislation Trump signed into law earlier this month, the corporate tax rate will fall from 35 percent to 21 percent and U.S.-based corporations will receive certain other economic provisions.

“If I were king for a day, this tax bill would have looked different,” Rubio said in an interview with The Fort Myers News-Press.

He did call the new tax plan “significantly better” than the one it replaces, though he does not think the corporate benefits it provides are designed for maximum economic stimulation.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

“By and large, you’re going to see a lot of these multinationals buy back shares to drive up the price,” Rubio predicted. “Some of them will be forced, because they’re sitting on historic levels of cash, to pay out dividends to shareholders.”

He argued that using an influx of capital in such ways “isn’t going to create dramatic economic growth.”

Supply-side proponents of the bill said giving tax breaks to corporations will stimulate re-investment by those businesses, which will benefit the economy as a whole.

Rubio, however, noted that buying back shares is one of the ways corporations could use that extra money without an immediately noticeable economic impact.

Gary Cohn, Trump’s chief economic adviser, attempted to make the administration’s point during a November meeting with a number of prominent CEOs. The effort seemed to backfire when only a few in the audience raised their hands in response to a call for those who planned to increase capital investments under the new favorable tax structure.

VIDEO: CEOs asked if they plan to increase their company's capital investments if the GOP's tax bill passes.

A few hands go up.

"Why aren't the other hands up?" Gary Cohn asks.#WSJCEOCouncil pic.twitter.com/TD2oAlN27S — Natalie Andrews (@nataliewsj) November 14, 2017

Former Apple CEO John Sculley is among others who share Rubio’s skepticism.

In a recent interview, he said “the real question is what these companies will do with this capital.”

RELATED: Franklin Graham Shares Moving Tribute to 99-Year-Old Father, Billy Graham

He said the impact of the corporate incentives will come down to whether they invest the capital or buy back stock.

Corporations including Comcast and AT&T, however, announced plans for employee bonuses soon after tax reform passed.

As for whether the new law will have a positive or negative effect on the GOP leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, Rubio said time will tell.

At this point, voters’ impression of the bill has been “based on what they’ve read and what they’ve been told it does,” he said.

When people see the impact it has on their paycheck, he said they will have a new metric by which to judge the tax plan’s success.

“By the time we get to November of next year, their opinion about the tax bill is not going to be based on media coverage,” Rubio said. “It’s going to be based on what their paycheck is telling them.”