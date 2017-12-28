Alabama Certifies Doug Jones Senate Victory Over Roy Moore

The state of Alabama certified Democrat Doug Jones the winner on Thursday of the U.S. Senate special election held earlier this month.

In a statement, Jones said he was “looking forward to going to work” in the new year, CNN reported.

“As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation,” he added. “I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all.”

Jones will be the first Democrat senator to represent Alabama in 25 years.

Moore spoke of the issue of election fraud in a statement following the Thursday’s certification and said he had “no regrets” for the race that he ran.

“Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election,” he said. “Even the Secretary of State himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.”

“I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama,” Moore added. “I have no regrets. To God be the glory.”

Appearing on CNN Thursday, Moore spokesperson Janet Porter warned of consequences to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey if the election were certified.

“Here’s the thing that Gov. Ivey needs to know: She’s up for re-election too and there are 650,000 people who are watching this very closely, what they do right now,” said Porter.

“If they certify what has been proven by three independent experts that say this is fraudulent enough to overturn this entire election, they are going to be accountable at the voting booth,” she added.

The New York Times reported that Jones defeated Moore with approximately 671,100 votes to the former Alabama chief justice’s 650,400, or 20,700 votes separating them.

An automatic recount would have been triggered if the difference between the two candidates had been 0.5 percent or less, but Jones’ tally gave him a 1.5 percent advantage over Moore, 49.9 to 48.4 percent.

As reported by The Western Journal, the Moore campaign filed a lawsuit Thursday in the Circuit Court of Montgomery, Alabama, to delay certification of the U.S. Senate special election until an investigation of potential election fraud is completed.

In its court filing, Moore’s team cited three national election integrity experts who reached the same independent conclusion: “with a reasonable degree of statistical and mathematical certainty…election fraud occurred,” according to a release by the Moore campaign.

“The election experts, who submitted affidavits in the complaint, agree that the irregularities in 20 precincts of Jefferson County alone are enough to reverse the outcome of the election,” the Moore team stated.

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone,” said Moore.

During the early hours of election night on Dec. 12, Moore was leading rival Democrat candidate Doug Jones with a margin between 5 and 7 points. However, the lead quickly shrank as the results from Jefferson County, where Birmingham is located, continued to stream in.

The Times reported that Jones ultimately won the county with approximately 149,500 votes to Moore’s 66,300.

The secretary of state announced last week that Moore has opened an investigation into potential voter fraud.

Merrill explained to Fox News affiliate WALA that his office will be investigating statements made by a Doug Jones supporter at the candidate’s election night party in Birmingham. The unidentified man said that he and others came from around the country to vote for the Democrat.

A WALA reporter asked him, “Why are you excited to see this victory?”

He responded, “Because, we came here all the way from different parts of the country as part of our fellowship, and all of us pitched in to vote and canvas together, and we got our boy elected!”

“Well, it’s very disconcerting when someone who’s not from Alabama says that they participated in our election, so now it’s incumbent upon us to try to identify this young man, to see what kind of role he played, if it was to simply play a canvassing roll, or if he was part of a process that went out and tried to register voters, or if he himself actually became a registered voter,” Merrill replied.

“We don’t have any evidence of people doing that, our numbers do not indicate that has happened, but when you have someone actually recorded on television saying that they voted, and that’s what he said, then we’ve got to get to the bottom of that,” the secretary of state added.

Merrill stated on Thursday his office had investigated more than 60 complaints so far but had not found evidence of significant voter fraud, The Hill reported.

In its Thursday release, the Moore campaign stated that the candidate submitted an affidavit in his suit indicating Moore “successfully completed a polygraph test confirming the representations of misconduct made against him during the campaign are completely false.”