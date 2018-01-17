Online ads paid for by the state of Arizona encouraging people to register to vote are showing up in Mexico.

While there may some good explanations for that, also troubling is that Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan appears prominently in the ad, despite that fact she will be on the ballot herself in the fall.

A registered Arizona voter spending time in Mexico noticed the ad pop up on his computer, along with other local ads, indicating the ad providers clearly recognized the computer’s IP address was outside the country.

Having knowledge in online ad placement, the man questioned why the state of Arizona should be paying for any ads to run outside the United States, when it is easy to set the parameters to only deliver the content inside of the country.

Specialists in the advertising department at Liftable Media Inc., The Western Journal’s parent company, confirmed that the state could limit the ads to run in the U.S. only.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

They explained the reason the ads are running outside the country’s borders may have to do with tracking “cookies” on the device itself showing the user having an interest in Arizona politics or other related topics. The cookies can also show the user spends a significant amount of time in Arizona.

The Western Journal reached out to Reagan’s office regarding why the ads are running in Mexico, but did not receive a response.

The secretary of state also did not respond to our inquiry about why her name, image and office appear so prominently in an ad supposedly aimed at voter registration.

Do you think Michele Reagan's spending on these ads should be investigated? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“I think there is a way to promote voter registration and participation that’s clearly not promotion of the secretary of state,” a GOP consultant, who requested not to be named, told The Western Journal. “The focus should be on getting new voters registered, not promoting the failing incumbent.”

After a troubled first term in office, Reagan appears vulnerable as she faces re-election in the fall.

The Arizona Republic reported that a poll released last summer had Reagan’s favorability rating at 17 percent.

Some high profile snafus during her tenure include up to half a million voter pamphlets not being distributed in time for a May 2016 special election and limited polling places being available for the March 2016 presidential primary, which translated into very long lines.

RELATED: Report Finds a Lot of Arizonaâs âDreamersâ Have a Serious Problem in Common

Reagan reportedly will be challenged for the Republican nomination, and multiple candidates are running to oppose her on the Democrat ticket, which makes the use of tax dollars in the ads all the more unseemly.

Among the candidates mentioned on the Republican side are former state senator and Republican national committeewomen Lori Klein Corbin and businessman Steve Gaynor.

The secretary of state’s office confirmed Corbin has begun gathering the needed signatures for her name to appear on the ballot. In addition, a consultant active in Arizona politics said Corbin had recently attended a Maricopa County Republican Committee meeting and made clear she was a candidate.

As reported by The Western Journal, Reagan was one of the secretaries of state that refused to participate in President Trump’s Commission on Election Integrity.

Randy De Soto is The Western Journal’s senior staff writer.