A witness who testified before Robert Mueller’s grand jury which handed down indictments of two of President Donald Trump’s associates compared the room to a rally for failed presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the unnamed witness stated that Mueller’s special counsel doesn’t appear to have any Trump supporters.

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally,” the witness said to New York Post’s Page Six. “Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”

According to the witness, two of the 20 jurors were wearing “peace T-shirts,” and the only “white male in the room … was a prosecutor.” Eleven of the jurors were reportedly African-American.

Mueller was reportedly absent during the witness’ testimony.

The observations from the witness add to continuing questions about the fairness of the Russia probe into the possibility of Trump colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.

“That room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake,” the witness added.

Former Chief Judge Sol Wachtler called to abolish grand juries in a 2014 New York Daily News article and said that a district attorney could get them to “indict a ham sandwich.”

The author of the Post’s original article Tweeted a link to Daily Mail’s coverage of his witness.

Mueller grand jury 'looks like a Bernie Sanders rally' claims witness https://t.co/Q5gk4tGqAf via @MailOnline — Richard Johnson (@HeadlineJohnson) January 2, 2018

Trump had previously referred to the investigation as a “witch hunt,” and suggested federal investigators instead look into allegations about his 2016 presidential rival, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

The president, however, believes that he will be treated fairly by Mueller, despite House Republicans concerns about the perceived bias of a Justice Department probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

“I have absolute right to do what I want to do with the Justice Department,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Times. “But for purposes of hopefully thinking I’m going to be treated fairly, I’ve stayed uninvolved with this particular matter.”

Sen. Marco Rubio also advised others in his party to see where the investigation goes.

“I think the best thing that can happen for the president, for the country, and for everyone is that he be allowed to complete his investigation as thoroughly and as completely as possible and that we allow the facts from the investigation to lead where they may,” he said in an interview with the Fort Meyers News-Press.

He added that Mueller will perform his duties “in a fair and balanced way.”