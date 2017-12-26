The most recent FBI witness admitted to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that the Russian dossier lacks substantial proof that President Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia.

Deputy Directory Andrew McCabe would not criticize the dossier’s charges against Trump in his eight-hour interview, but admitted that there is still little evidence connecting the campaign and Russia, according to The Washington Times.

McCabe’s role in the investigation of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server has recently been questioned because his wife accepted campaign contributions from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s PAC and the DNC during the Senate race in 2015, Politico reported.

In August, the FBI and the Justice Department were unable to give the House Intelligence Committee “any documents, if they exist, that memorialize DOJ and/or FBI efforts to corroborate, validate, or evaluate information provided by Mr. Steele and/or sub sources and/or contained in the ‘Trump Dossier'” as demanded by the House Intelligence Committee, the Washington Examiner reported.

There is more evidence of problems within the Russian probe than the apparent lack of evidence against Trump.

Over the summer, FBI official Peter Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team for exchanging anti-Trump text messages with a colleague.

Nine of the 15 lawyers on Mueller’s team have reportedly made campaign contributions to Democrats, which many Republicans say creates an appearance of bias against Trump.

Senior DOJ official Bruce Ohr met with Steele during the presidential campaign, according to The Times, and his wife, Nellie Ohr, was hired to work on the anti-Trump dossier that included critical allegations against Trump.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning that the “FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.”

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

The investigation into Trump’s alleged connection to Russia was funded at least in part by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, The Washington Post reported in October.

According to The Daily Caller, the Washington Free Beacon, GOP donor Paul Singer’s conservative publicatoin, was the first to approach Fusion GPS to research Trump as standard opposition research during the Republican primaries.

After Trump won the Republican presidential nomination anyway, Fusion GPS then approached Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton Campaign and the DNC, and offered to continue the investigation. The law firm then hired Fusion GPS using money from the Clinton campaign and DNC.

From there, Fusion GPS hired former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. The research was funded through the end of October 2016, just before the Election Day.

“The first I learned of Christopher Steele or saw any dossier was after the election,” former spokesman of the Clinton campaign Brian Fallon told The Washington Post. “But if I had gotten handed it last fall, I would have had no problem passing it along and urging reporters to look into it. Opposition research happens on every campaign, and here you had probably the most shadowy guy ever running for president, and the FBI certainly has seen fit to look into it.

“I probably would have volunteered to go to Europe myself to try and verify if it would have helped get more of this out there before the election,” he added.

The federal investigation of collusion did not begin until after the funding for the dossier was provided by the DNC.