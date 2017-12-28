Academy Award-winning director Ridley Scott went against the Hollywood tide and praised President Donald Trump’s tax reform law.

The topic came up during an interview with the Denver Post about his new film “All The Money in the World.”

“There’s a lot (of) commentary in this film about the value of human life, class struggles and the role of wealth in society,” interviewer John Wenzel observed. “Do you think there’s anything to be learned from it at this moment in America?”

“Well, let’s take the tax bill,” Scott replied. “People say (Republicans) are doing it for the wealthy class. What they forget is if you get a clever, unselfish business person — I don’t care if it’s a corner store or a big business — who’s suddenly saving 15 percent, they’ll put it back in this business.”

“Then you’re going to get growth and therefore (people) will get employed,” Scott added. “My concern is with the elderly, the infirm and the youth who need to have chances and shots for every level, and equality in education. But you have to use it. You have to get your (expletive) head down and use it.”

Wenzel followed up saying, “I’m sure you benefited from some help early on in your career.”

Scott — who directed such renowned films as “The Martian,” “Gladiator” and “Black Hawk Down” — responded that the real key to his success was hard work and not having a victim mentality.

“I’m a natural-born hunter because that’s who I am. No one taught me that,” he said. “I started from scratch. I arrived in Hollywood with a wristwatch and stayed at the YMCA.”

“You have to learn the curve. But don’t (expletive) moan about it,” Scott continued. “It’s about doing. There’s always a way in. I used to lay concrete on runways for an Irish company when I was a student. I packed drywall. My parents didn’t have the money to help me out. But they were very supportive of anything I wanted to do.”

As reported by The Western Journal, the Republican tax bill seeks to encourage Americans to be industrious by allowing them to keep more of what they earned.

The legislation is a sweeping reform of the U.S. tax code, slashing rates for individuals and businesses. It marks the first major tax reform measure since 1986.

Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan touted the plan as beneficial to Americans at all income levels, as well as U.S. companies that now have a better opportunity to compete in the global marketplace and create jobs.

Among the measures aimed at helping working Americans is a doubling of the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples — meaning no federal income tax is due up to those levels.

Further, the legislation increases the child tax credit from $1,000 to $2,000, with up to $1,400 available as an IRS refund for families owing little or no federal income tax.

The plan also reduces the corporate tax rate from 35 percent (among the highest rates in the industrialized world) to 21 percent.

The Massive Tax Cuts, which the Fake News Media is desperate to write badly about so as to please their Democrat bosses, will soon be kicking in and will speak for themselves. Companies are already making big payments to workers. Dems want to raise taxes, hate these big Cuts! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 21, 2017

“Today, we are giving the people of this country their money back,” Ryan declared after the bill’s passage earlier this month.

“This is real relief, and people are going to see this in their paychecks before too long,” Ryan said.

He added that “this is the greatest example of a promise being made and a promise being kept.”