“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” — First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

“Section 2. Freedom of worship. All men shall be secure in the Natural right, to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences.” — Oregon Constitution

“Section 3. Freedom of religious opinion. No law shall in any case whatever control the free exercise, and enjoyment of religious opinions, or interfere with the rights of conscience.” — Oregon Constitution

Preaching from their respective pulpits, former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have told us several times for years that Christians must subjugate their faith to secular concerns and modify their views on moral issues in order to be more inclusive, tolerant and accommodating, all in the interests of useful participation in democracy.

Short version: If you want to be a citizen here, your faith cannot inform your politics.

This overt infringement upon religious liberty is becoming more and more aggressive.

Not long ago, “hate speech” laws were put on the books. As a result we read reports that children are being punished for using the wrong pronoun in the company of transgender people and adults are being sanctioned for speaking freely about their faith and how faith informs their opinion about homosexual marriage.

It is all by design, as we shall see.

Business people are told their faith cannot inform the way they operate their private enterprise. Restauranteurs may post a sign reading: No shoes, No shirt, No service. But a Christian baker who declines making a wedding cake for a homosexual couple is prosecuted, threatened, ostracized, discriminated against, sanctioned, vandalized, boycotted and fined.

One legal analyst makes a compelling counter argument this way:

“The law cannot compel an architect to design a church. The law cannot compel a rabbi to marry a Christian and a Jew. To do otherwise would offend the conscience and the constitution.”

How is it then we use laws to offend conscience and the Constitution when it comes to Christians living out their traditional faith with regard to homosexual marriage.

Apparently the left has no tolerance for conscience or the Constitution, true diversity be condemned. Big Brother and the thought police will tell you what to believe, that is, if you wish to participate as a full citizen in this republic.

By now most everyone has heard about Aaron and Melissa Klein. The Kleins once owned a bakery in Gresham called Sweet Cakes by Melissa. They’ve been driven out of their shop and fined $135,000 by proceedings against them, brought by the state of Oregon, all because they declined to bake a wedding cake for a homosexual couple almost four years ago.

The Kleins are Christians. They say their religious belief prevents them from supporting homosexual marriage. The Bible clearly condemns homosexual practice, and it defines marriage as the lifelong, monogamous union of one man and one woman.

To support a homosexual wedding by providing a cake, the Kleins would have to violate conscience and ignore their faith commitments. They declined to do so.

An administrative judge for the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries found the couple guilty of discrimination for declining to bake a wedding cake for Rachel Cryer-Bowman and Laurel Bowman-Cryer in 2013.

The Kleins were ordered to pay $135,000 for the mental and emotional damages they allegedly caused the lesbian couple.

Lawyers representing the Kleins say the bureau’s verdict must be overturned because it forces the Kleins to violate their conscience and prohibits them from the free exercise of their religion (a constitutional guarantee), even as it insists they affirm beliefs and behaviors they object to in good faith.

Said one of the Klein’s attorneys: “It’s a shocking result and it shows the state’s relentless campaign to punish Oregonians who live and work according to their faith.”

The counter argument brought by the lesbian couple and their lawyers is the Kleins discriminated against them just as if they had refused to serve some solely due to the color of their skin. They argued, according to Oregon law, that no business person may discriminate against homosexuals for being homosexuals, and if that business provides a service to heterosexuals, it must provide the same service to homosexuals.

The Klein’s case is on appeal. For the sake of perspective, at the time of the alleged discrimination, same sex marriage was not legal in Oregon, and to this day, there is no federal law addressing business owners, discrimination and sexual orientation.

The persecution of Christians in this state is all at the hand of state officials, including the governor.

There does not appear to be any common ground, or official interest in finding ways to accommodate the rights of all parties. Business owners however, should be allowed their constitutional right to religious liberty and the right of conscience without being threatened and punished by the government. And perhaps homosexual couples should respect the rights of business people and simply do business with those businesses more in keeping with their orientation.

What we see, however, are concerted efforts to force people to renounce faith by forcing them to support or endorse behaviors they find objectionable based on God’s word.

Public opinion and the weight of the judiciary, even operating through the bureaucracy, now combines with violence to silence and sanction Christians.

From a news report Aug. 24, 2015, on OregonLive:

“The Sweet Cakes by Melissa car was vandalized and broken into twice. Photographers and florists severed ties with the company, eventually forcing Sweet Cakes to close the Gresham shop in September 2013. The business now operates out of the couple’s home in Sandy.”

And the lesbian couple reported a great deal of hate mail directed their way along with death threats.

There is no evidence these women targeted Sweet Cakes by Melissa knowing they would be refused service, thus provoking an opportunity to file a complaint in order to make a point, but there have been other instances where this has been shown substantially true. Does this mean radical homosexual leaders have declared war on Christianity? Some have said as much. Activist Masha Gessen candidly admits homosexual activism is an effort to destroy the institution of marriage and redefine the traditional family.

In the 80s, homosexual activists were declaring war on the entire culture, as reported in Feb. 2006 by Ed Vitagliano of the American Family Affiliation:

“Paula Ettelbrick, former legal director of the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund and now executive director of the International Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission stated that, “Being queer means pushing the parameters of sex, sexuality, and family, and in the process, transforming the very fabric of society. … We must keep our eyes on the goal … of radically reordering society’s views of reality.”

One forceful way of reordering reality is by ridicule, threats and intimidation using law and courts and extrajudicial means of twisting the arms of remaining “homophobes.” It’s not about persuading people to be accepting and tolerant; it’s about demanding people affirm and celebrate all things homosexual.

In other words, it is not about equal rights for all. Rather, it’s about special rights for some and the removal of religious rights for others.

And so Christian businesses and public officials are targeted.

We all recall the photographers in New Mexico similarly sanctioned a few years back, the county clerk in Kentucky, the florist in Washington State, another baker, this time in Colorado, whose case goes before the Supreme Court very soon.

Teresa Harke, spokeswoman for Friends of Religious Freedom, Oregon Family Council, said in 2013 at the beginning of the Klein sojourn: “We are deeply concerned that even Oregon elected officials are becoming hostile towards religious freedom. In comments related to a business owner that declined to participate in arrangements for a same-sex wedding ceremony because of conscientious objections, Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian said, ‘The goal is never to shut down a business. The goal is to rehabilitate.’ It is very troubling that Oregon elected officials believe people of faith … need to be ‘rehabilitated.’”

It is worth noting that on Election Day, 2016, Dennis Richardson defeated Brad Avakian in the Oregon race for secretary of state. Richardson is a social conservative, Republican. His election broke a run of 14 years by Democrats dominating statewide offices. Richardson was the first Republican to be elected secretary of state in 32 years!

Elections matter in the lives of average citizens. When our courts and our legislative and judicial offices are filled with people hostile to Christianity, the outcomes are predictable.

All the more reason to register, and vote, in 2018, and in 2020, and in every election you can from here on out!

