A liberal MSNBC host was forced to apologize Wednesday for a tweet that attacked conservative writer and Iraq War veteran David French.

Joy Reid, the host of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” had taken aim at an article French wrote for National Review in which he provided tips for how to survive a nuclear missile strike.

French’s piece — published two days after a false missile alert made Hawaiians think a nuclear warhead might be heading their way — emphasized that most people would survive a nuclear blast, particularly those who live in the suburbs or countryside.

But according to one writer at Newsweek, this assertion was controversial due to the fact that people who live in rural or suburban areas tend to be more conservative.

“An article published Monday in the National Review reassures readers that nuclear war — and North Korea’s arsenal — shouldn’t cause them concern because a nuclear strike will mostly vaporize those in major cities while suburbanites will come out largely unscathed,” Graham Lanktree wrote of French’s National Review piece.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

Reid took Lanktree’s article — which was republished by Raw Story — and took it one step further, falsely indicating that French’s piece was charged with political and racial overtones.

“We have truly entered the age of insanity when the conservative argument in favor of risking nuclear war is, ‘don’t worry, it will only kill Democrats and minorities.’ Shame on you @DavidAFrench,’” Reid wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

But, as pointed out by French and many others from both ends of the political spectrum, Reid’s attack had absolutely no basis in fact.

Do you think David French deserved an apology? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to our news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use. In the annals of misleading and ridiculous tweets, this takes the cake: 1. I did not argue in favor of risking nuclear war.

2. I never said anything like the words in those quotes.

3. I wrote only in favor of prepping for bad events. Other than that, the tweet’s great. https://t.co/oWpXdnjOpD — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 17, 2018

In another article, French called Reid’s tweet a “smear” and noted that he has written multiple pieces “specifically intended to highlight the horrific risks” of war with North Korea.

RELATED: Video: Fox Business Contributor Nails Mainstream Media for Trump Health Hypocrisy

He explained that as an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, he has seen firsthand that war is “hell.”

French concluded his piece by saying that he actually knows Reid personally — having been on her show before — and though they disagree politically, he’s “found her to be perfectly pleasant and civil.”

Many Twitter users, including self-professed fans of Reid, also called out the MSNBC host for her tweet.

This is not what @DavidAFrench‘s says – this is a totally unfair characterization of his column. And frankly I’m not surprised your framing has come from Newsweek which is an embarrassment. Read David’s column here: https://t.co/SJaf7Evda4 https://t.co/oA1vdfghF7 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 17, 2018

Love you Joy, but that’s really not what the article says or implies. There’s a Newsweek article picking the story up that’s so sloppily written that it might be construed to be so though. I hate to say it but you seem to have made a bad call on this one. — Martien de Graaf (@mar10dg) January 18, 2018

I read you both regularly, and often disagree (and agree) with you both regularly. And I’m a progressive. But this take is completely unfair. You have to put on thick partisan glasses to read this as a shot at Dems and minorities. It’s not. — Jamal Alsaffar (@Txtriallawyer) January 17, 2018

I love you Joy, but this isn’t right. I just read the entire article and it is not what I or most of us took away from it. Just delete it and DM @DavidAFrench an apology. — Sarah (@RealSarah103) January 17, 2018

Following the backlash, Reid apologized and deleted her tweet, writing in a follow-up post that her “take on this was off track.”

Taking back my take on this take – the @rawstory writeup doesn’t reflect @DavidAFrench‘s intent and I think @Aunty__Em would probably agree. David and I disagree on almost everything, but my take on this was off track. https://t.co/YARwfhRNRE — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 18, 2018

French, meanwhile, issued a graceful response.

“Thank you Joy,” he wrote.