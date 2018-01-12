President Donald Trump is not at all happy with the conduct of an FBI agent who was formerly involved in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian collusion.

During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the president referred to Peter Strzok, an FBI agent who was thrown off the investigation in July after discovery of anti-Trump text messages he sent to his mistress, as someone who committed a “treasonous act.”

On Aug. 15, 2016, Strzok sent a text message to Lisa Page, a woman with whom he was romantically involved. The message read, “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office — that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.”

It is believed that the “Andy” he referred to in the message is Andy McCabe, the FBI’s deputy director.

In another message, Strzok — who played a crucial role in the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign — refered to the president as a “loathsome human being.”

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

The revelations of Strzok’s clear bias against Trump have furthered speculation that the FBI investigation has become more a witch hunt than a genuine inquiry into allegations that members of Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian agents to rig the election in their favor.

“A man is tweeting to his lover that if (Hillary Clinton) loses, we’ll essentially do the insurance policy. We’ll go to phase two and we’ll get this guy out of office,” said Trump, believing the text message is concise proof of bias.

“This is the FBI we’re talking about — that is treason,” he continued. “That is a treasonous act. What he tweeted to his lover is a treasonous act.”

Altogether, the married Strzok exchanged around 10,000 text messages to Page, a senior FBI lawyer, during their love affair. In the messages, the beleaguered agent continually criticized the Trump, calling him an “idiot” and saying his election was “f—ing terrifying.”

While Strzok was removed from the FBI probe in July of last year, the reasons for his dismissal did not become public knowledge until months later.

The discovery ultimately led to McCabe enduring an eight-hour congressional hearing where he testified in regard to alleged bias in the Trump investigation.

Strzok’s lawyer vehemently pushed back against the president’s comments.

“It is beyond reckless for the president of the United States to accuse Pete Strzok, a man who has devoted his entire adult life to defending this country, of treason,” said attorney Aitan Goelman.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Just Crushed CNN’s Jim Acosta Live On TV… ‘Your Numbers Would Be Higher If…’

“It should surprise no one that the president has both the facts and the law wrong.”

According to people in the FBI that are familiar with Strzok, the agent’s comments regarding an “insurance policy” were not about harming Trump’s presidency, but actually a reference to aggressively investigating accusations of collusion between Russian and the Trump campaign.

This wasn’t the only major political investigation Strzok took part in.

He was the lead agent in the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. Interestingly, Strzok was behind a change in former FBI Director James Comey’s official description of Clinton’s mishandling of classified information.

Strzok edited Comey’s wording on Clinton’s misuse of classified emails, changing “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless.”

While the change at first appears trivial, it is actually legally significant because “gross negligence” is the standard for prosecution under the relevant federal statute, as previously reported by The Western Journal.