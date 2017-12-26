Western Journalism

Police Officer Gets Call About a Family in Need, Knows Immediately What He Has to Do

By Nick Givas
December 26, 2017 at 7:02am

An Atlanta police officer stepped up and showed his Christmas spirit this year when he delivered a bag full of gifts and money to a struggling family in need.

Thirteen-year-old Erika Gibbons’ mother called Georgia Officer Che Milton weeks before Christmas, asking for help.

Gibbons couldn’t afford to get her daughter a gift for the holidays and Milton wanted to lend a hand, according to WSB-TV.

Milton didn’t want the straight-A student to miss out on Christmas and told WSB=TV, “I happened to answer the phone and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to do something.’”

Milton enlisted his fellow officers to help provide gifts based on a list Erika and her grandmother had given to them.

The main items were an electronic tablet and money, which Milton bought for them that very day.

“It’s part of what we do,” he told WSB-TV.

“We wear many hats as police officers, so we are just trying to help.”

Milton also took to social media asking other members of the community to lend a hand, prompting one woman to drive several hours just to give Erika and her family a gift, WSB-TV reported.

“She drove two hours to give the mom a $100 gift card. A church donated as well,” Milton said.

WSB-TV journalist Lauren Pozen tweeted a photo of Milton with Gibbons and her grandmother, after he had given them the gifts.

“For everybody to just come together and help me and my family out with amazing gifts and cards and stuff, it really does feel wonderful,” Erika Gibbons told WSB-TV.

“I just want to say I love you and thank you for everything you have given me.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

