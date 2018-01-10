Piers Morgan agreed with the assessment of multiple media personalities that President Trump’s performance overseeing an immigration meeting with members of Congress on Tuesday completely countered the narrative of him being unfit for office.

“A miracle occurred in Washington DC yesterday,” Morgan began his column for The U.K. Daily Mail in reference to the 55-minute bi-partisan meeting at the White House.

“Trump was lucid, competent, confident, charming and informed. Indeed, he looked, sounded and behaved like a capable president running a very important gathering of some of America’s most senior politicians,” by Morgan’s estimation.

The columnist called what he witnessed “an extraordinary hour of riveting debate” on one of the nation’s “most intractable issues” of illegal immigration, which included the fate of the 800,000 non-citizens currently registered in the DACA program.

“This was reality show democracy, artfully conducted by one of the country’s most successful ever reality TV stars,” wrote the former Celebrity Apprentice participant.

Everything viewers witnessed ran contrary to author Michael Wolff’s narrative in his new book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which depicted Trump as senile, unstable and moronic.

“To me, who’s known him ten years, he seemed the same as he’s always been,” observed Morgan, which is none of those things.

He went on to point out that South Korean President Moon-Jae-in publicly credited Trump for his “huge contribution” in helping make the first inter-Korean talks in over two years happen.

“So here we are, less than two weeks into 2018, and President Trump has possibly fixed America’s biggest immigration issue AND averted nuclear war,” contended Morgan. “Not bad for an insane imbecile, right?”

The columnist continued noting while Trump’s stock appears to be on the rise, his most vocal opponents’ credibility is falling.

Morgan pointed to actor Robert De Niro as a prime example.

At the National Board of Review awards show in New York City Tuesday night, the Raging Bull star, while introducing fellow anti-Trump film star Meryl Streep, labeled Trump as “jerk-off-in-chief” and “baby-in-chief,” and said that the president is a “f—ing fool.”

WARNING: THE VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.

‘This f*cking idiot is the president. It’s the emperor’s new clothes. The guy is a f*cking fool. Come on.’ — Robert De Niro laced into Trump while honoring ‘The Post’ last night pic.twitter.com/8CJHBEqQpZ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 10, 2018

“And Meryl swooned and slathered him in hugs and kisses when she arrived on stage,” Morgan wrote.

For the Brit there was a “wonderful irony” in witnessing the two events on the same day: “Donald Trump looked perfectly sane, while Robert De Niro looked perfectly insane.”

In comments at his first cabinet meeting of 2018 on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged getting “great reviews by everybody (in the media regarding the immigration session), other than two networks, who were phenomenal for about two hours.”

“Then after that they were called by their bosses,” Trump joked, adding, “Unfortunately some of those anchors sent us letters saying that was one of the greatest meetings they’ve ever witnessed.”

As reported by The Western Journal, even before Trump’s well-received meeting, New York Times columnist David Brooks wrote the movement to oppose Trump is losing strength because it is failing to see beyond its own “fairy tales” about him.

The avowed anti-Trumper in his piece titled, “The Decline of Anti-Trumpism,” Brooks penned that “people who go into the White House to have a meeting with President Trump usually leave pleasantly surprised. They find that Trump is not the raving madman they expected from his tweetstorms or the media coverage. They generally say that he is affable, if repetitive. He runs a normal, good meeting and seems well-informed enough to get by.”

He also pointed out that the Trump White House is “briskly” implementing its agenda, while those opposed to the president appear to be “getting dumber.”

In similar fashion, NeverTrumper National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry stated on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday he was “wrong” about Trump in some significant ways.

Lowry’s publication dedicated an entire issue in February 2016 to arguing why Trump is a charlatan who could not be trusted to carry forward conservatism.

“I’ve been wrong about two things with this president,” conceded the commentator. “I thought we’d see really unorthodox policy and a really unorthodox approach to the agenda. Whereas, it’s been an utterly conventional Republican agenda, with some exceptions. On some things like energy, deregulation, judges, we really have seen an A+ agenda.”

Staunch Trump hater, Joe Scarborough agreed, saying he thought the businessman turned reality T.V. star would govern more as a moderate. Instead, the “Morning Joe” host has been “shocked how conservative (Trump) is.”