Bernie Sanders’ rhetoric would make one believe he is a member of America’s downtrodden class, but time and again the Vermont senator appears to live a lifestyle contrary to his politics.

Following his successful re-election, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio chose the self-described democratic socialist to administer his oath of office — further solidifying a connection between the two far-left politicians.

De Blasio’s swearing in took place over the weekend, and, due to frigid cold temperatures blanketing the Northeast, Sanders was forced to dress warmly for the event.

Apparently, Sanders’ working-class wardrobe includes a $690 Burton 2L LZ down jacket, his clothing of choice as he stood outside in the New York City cold.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was sworn in for a second and final term, offering a progressive vision. The ceremony was led by Senator Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/dURm3ZP42w — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 1, 2018

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

This is not the first time the junior senator from Vermont has worn the high-priced jacket. He also brandished the Burton coat during then-President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony last year, according to The Daily Wire.

Sanders fans hoping to copy his blue-collar image would likely have to pay more for the item than he did.

One version of the jacket is selling on Burton’s website for $900.

Questions about Sanders’ seemingly hypocritical lifestyle have come surfaced in recent years.

Despite spending his career bashing the “1 percent,” news reports revealed that Sanders owns the kind of real estate that would make most middle-class Americans blush.

In 2016, Sanders and his wife purchased a $600,000 beachfront home on Vermont’s Lake Champlain Islands — the couple’s third house, according to the Washington Examiner.

His critics on social media remind him of this when he attacks the rich.

You make this too easy! How many houses do you need? #GreedyBernie pic.twitter.com/ZJGo93GCx5 — Greedy Bernie (@Greedy_Bernie) April 21, 2017

RELATED: Report: Witness Drops Mueller Grand Jury Bombshell -‘Like A Bernie Sanders Rally’

Is it 3? I'll guess 3. It's probably 3. Does anyone know the answer? If you do, mail it to Bernie in a self-addressed, stamped envelope. — ⓕ (@effdot) April 21, 2017

The far-left lawmaker surged onto the national scene in 2016 after waging a tougher-than-expected primary battle against Hillary Clinton for the Democrat Party presidential nomination. While he ultimately lost the primary to Clinton, Sander’s near win earned him a strong following from the country’s liberal base.

Sanders did not obtain political office — or a steady job for that matter — until he was almost 40 years old, when he was first elected mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

Since that time, the left-wing radical has used his political perch to espouse ardent views on the capitalist system in America. He has criticized major U.S. companies, preached income equality and attacked anyone with an above-average salary.

Sanders has even displayed a portrait of Eugene Debs, a famous proponent of American socialism, in his Senate office.

Sanders is considered a potential candidate for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination.