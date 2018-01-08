Famed television host Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award on during the Golden Globes Sunday and captivated the audience with her heartfelt victory speech.

As reported by the U.K. Daily Mail, Winfrey’s speech, which was mainly used to address the flurry of sexual misconduct scandals that have recently rocked the entertainment industry, impressed fans so much that some even dubbed her the future president.

The speculation of the former talk-show host’s potential run for the presidency prompted a response from her longtime partner Stedman Graham.

“It’s up to the people,” Graham told the Los Angeles Times.

Graham, who has been partners with Winfrey for over 30 years, added that Winfrey “would absolutely do it.”

The significance of the statement lies in the fact that Stedman is the first person close to Winfrey to have revealed her reported interest in running for the position. If Winfrey were to run, it appears she would have the backing of a major television network.

After her speech, NBC tweeted in support of a potential Winfrey presidential run.

“Nothing but respect for OUR future president. #GoldenGlobes,” the network tweeted Sunday.

On Monday, NBC revealed that the tweet, which has since been deleted, was done in response to a joke made by Golden Globes host Seth Meyers during the show.

Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet. — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

“In 2011, I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents Dinner. Jokes about how he was unqualified to be president,” Meyers said.

“Some have said that night convinced him to run,” he continued. “So if that’s true, I just want to say: Oprah, you will never be president! You do not have what it takes!”

Twitter users took to the platform to push for a Winfrey presidential campaign.

Did I just watch @Oprah first campaign speech?! #GoldenGlobes — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 8, 2018