Actress Jenna Fischer landed herself in hot water for spreading misinformation to her large social media following.

Fischer, made famous for her role as Pam on NBC’s “The Office,” complained last week on Twitter that the GOP tax bill would financially hurt teachers.

I can't stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes…something they shouldn't have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes. #ugh — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 23, 2017

“I can’t stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes … something they shouldn’t have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes,” the actress lamented.

The tweet went viral, earning 65,000 re-tweets, almost 5,000 comments and over 220,000 likes.

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

But there was just one major problem with the NBC star’s claim — it wasn’t true.

The $250 school supplies deduction, the measure to which Fischer was evidently referring, remained intact.

Even after the tax reform bill passed both chambers of Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump, the school supplies deduction for teachers remained the law of the land.

Conservative commentators were quick to point out the error.

.@jennafischer's tweet is factually wrong. Teachers will still enjoy these deductions. Jenna should do her homework before tweeting. https://t.co/QjRbrOmFnw — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 25, 2017

Arguing with people who pointed out the error, Fischer was apparently under the impression that the $250 deduction was a different amount than what teachers were previously allowed to write off on their taxes — something that wasn’t true either.

In actuality, there was no change in the deduction.

RELATED: Trump Gives Epic Christmas Gift To Law Enforcement

It was capped at $250 before the bill. It’s still capped at $250. Nothing changed. You are misleading people. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) December 24, 2017

Fischer ultimately made a follow-up tweet acknowledging her confusion.

Thanks for your tweets! I had some facts wrong. Teachers surveyed by Scholastic in 2016 personally spent an average of $530 on school supplies for students. Teachers who worked at high-poverty schools spent an average of $672. The tax deduction was capped at $250. — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 25, 2017

The mea culpa garnered a fraction of the publicity of her original statement, earning fewer than 1,000 re-tweets.

Fischer’s own confusion follows copious amounts of misinformation about the Republican tax bill. Democrats have incorrectly framed GOP tax reform as a giveaway to the rich from the poor, even going so far as to claim that the bill hikes rates on middle and low-income Americans.

Tax policy experts ranging from The Joint Committee on Taxation, The Tax Foundation and the Tax Policy Center all say otherwise.

Tax Policy Center: 80% of taxpayers are going to get a tax cut next year under the GOP bill. 5% will see a tax hike of more than $10 — Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) December 18, 2017

The truth is that the bill is a tax cut for the majority of Americans.

Research by the Tax Policy Center, a think tank that is considered left-of-center, has even concluded that the legislation will reduce rates.