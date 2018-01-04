An intermediate-range ballistic missile launched in April 2017 by North Korea is reported to have crashed down in Tokchon, a town north of Pyongyang, which may have resulted in casualties, according to Fox News.

The third of three apparent failed launches, the IRBM was launched near Pukchang Airfield located in South Pyongan Province on April 28, 2017.

A U.S. government source with knowledge of the communist regime’s nuclear weapons program stated that “the missile’s first stage engines failed after approximately one minute of powered flight, resulting in catastrophic failure,” The Diplomat reported.

Due to the country’s notorious secrecy, it has been almost impossible for those outside of North Korea to get an accurate account of the damage.

However, satellite images apparently “show damage caused to a building” according to The UK Daily Mail. Located in the Chongsin-dong area, the structure is said to look like an industrial or agricultural building.

Experts note that if the missile hit a populated area, the damages could have been catastrophic, according to Fox News.

Tokchon houses about 200,000 people, according to reports.

On May 14, 2017, North Korea successfully launched its first flight test of the IRBM, reportedly using a splashdown location.

In August and September of 2017 the country then proceeded to test launch missiles over Japanese territory.

These missile tests are in defiance of U.N. sanctions against the country.

What’s more, North Korea does not announce their tests beforehand, leaving its Asian neighbors, as well as the U.S. to interpret the regime’s intentions, according to Fox News.

The Daily Mail reported that in November, North Korea proceeded to test fire “its most powerful ICBM ever” which is speculated to be capable of striking nearly anywhere on Earth.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un was supposedly seen walking alongside a mobile launch platform for the new missile.

After being launched, the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile traveled eastward toward the South Pyongan Province of North Korea.

It reportedly flew for 50 minutes before dropping down into the Sea of Japan.

The reports come at a time increased tensions between the US and North Korea.