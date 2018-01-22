Text messages have overtaken emails as the form of communication seemingly dismantling the trust once placed in the FBI, as the content found in newly released messages exchanged between two former members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe has surfaced.

On Friday, the Justice Department released 384 pages of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page to various congressional committees.

The texts were reportedly exchanged while the two were working on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email investigation and the investigation into alleged Russian meddling with the Trump campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

As reported by Fox News, one of the newly discovered messages appears to indicate that Strzok and Page knew Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would not have charges filed against her after the investigation into her email server.

“Timing looks like hell,” Strzok said in a message to Page.

Page agreed, stating “Yeah, that is awful timing.

She later wrote, “It’s a real profile in couragw (sic), since she knows no charges will be brought.”

The significance of the text isn’t just due to its contents, but also the timing of which it was sent — July 1, 2016 — four days before then-FBI director James Comey announced that no charges would be filed against the former secretary of state who Comey stated acted in an “extremely careless” manner with her email server.

The messages appear to contradict a statement made by Comey during the July 5, 2016, announcement where he stated that his decision was kept a secret from the Justice Department.

“I have not coordinated or reviewed this statement in any way with the Department of Justice or any other part of the government,” Comey said. “They do not know what I am about to say.”

This revelation comes just days after assistant attorney general for legislative affairs Stephen Boyd stated that the FBI was unable to obtain five months of messages between the two former members of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged meddling between the Trump administration and Russia.

The missing text messages were reportedly sent between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, according to The Daily Caller.

Boyd wrote in the letter that the FBI’s failure to retrieve the messages was due to “misconfiguration issues related to rollouts, provisioning, and software upgrades that conflicted with the FBI’s collection capabilities.

“The result was that data that should have been automatically collected and retained for long-term storage and retrieval was not collected,” he added.

On Friday, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, drafted a response letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray asking why the FBI was unable to keep track of the messages during the seemingly convenient five-month period.

“The loss of records from this period is concerning,” Johnson wrote in the letter.

As reported by The Western Journal in December, Strzok was removed from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was discovered he was exchanging anti-Trump text messages with Page.