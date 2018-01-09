In a tweet Monday, President Donald Trump touted the positive effects the nation’s economy is having on African-Americans and Hispanics.

“African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country,” the president wrote.

“The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history.”

Trump added, “Dems did nothing for you but get your vote!”

African American unemployment is the lowest ever recorded in our country. The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped a full point in the last year and is close to the lowest in recorded history. Dems did nothing for you but get your vote! #NeverForget @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

TRENDING: LiAngelo Ball Tells Truth About The Day He Said ‘Thank You’ To President

White House spokesman Raj Shah attributed the record low in the unemployment rate for African-Americans to Trump’s economic policies.

The lowest in nearly 5 decades and a credit to @POTUS economic policies!! https://t.co/CvMQqrqd2M — Raj Shah (@RajShah45) January 5, 2018

Last month, the president’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump also highlighted the record low unemployment rate among Hispanic-Americans by tweeting that her father is “working hard to create opportunities for all Americans…and we are just getting started.”

The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped to 4.7% – the LOWEST in the history of the United States. This Administration and @realDonaldTrump are working hard to create opportunities for all Americans…and we are just getting started! 🇺🇸 #MAGA #JobsReport https://t.co/MvPOrIqdXI — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 8, 2017

As reported by The Western Journal, even the left-leaning New York Times conceded last week that Trump’s economic policies are having their desired result.

In a story titled, “The Trump Effect: Business, Anticipating Less Regulation, Loosens Purse Strings,” Times reporters Binyamin Appelbaum and Jim Tankersley wrote, “A wave of optimism has swept over American business leaders, and it is beginning to translate into the sort of investment in new plants, equipment and factory upgrades that bolsters economic growth, spurs job creation — and may finally raise wages significantly.”

They added that “in the administration and across the business community, there is a perception that years of increased environmental, financial and other regulatory oversight by the Obama administration dampened investment and job creation — and that Mr. Trump’s more hands-off approach has unleashed the ‘animal spirits’ of companies that had hoarded cash after the recession of 2008.”

Last week, Trump tied the record rise in the stock market, which has gone up 36 percent since he took office, to creating a more favorable business climate. “Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing,” he promised.

RELATED: Roseanne Barr Just Revealed Why New Show Character is a Donald Trump Supporter

Dow just crashes through 25,000. Congrats! Big cuts in unnecessary regulations continuing. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

“The National Association of Manufacturers’ fourth-quarter member survey found that fewer than half of manufacturers cited an ‘unfavorable business climate’ — including regulations and taxes — as a challenge to their business, down from nearly three-quarters a year ago,” according to The Times.

In fact, nearly 95 percent of respondents said they are positive about their company’s future, which is the highest level on record for the survey’s 20-year history.

“And with tax cuts coming and a generally improving economic outlook, both domestically and internationally, economists are revising growth forecasts upward for last year and this year,” The Times reported.

Along with across-the-board rate cuts for individuals, the Republican tax reform bill cut the corporate rate from 35 percent — among the highest in the industrialized world — to 21 percent, which is slightly below the average worldwide.

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged a “New Deal For Black America,” which would include creating safe communities, better educational opportunities and high-paying jobs.